Motorola Edge 30 specs and render leak out ahead of launch

Motorola is currently prepping to launch their latest mid-range smartphone globally, the Motorola Edge 30. This is the vanilla model for the Motorola Edge 30 Pro flagship smartphone that was launched early this year in the Global markets. Just ahead of Edge 30’s global debut, its entire spechseet and press render have surfaced.

As per the leaked spechseet, the Motorola Edge 30 will sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ pOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a center punch-hole. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G SoC and will come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

On the optics front, the Edge 30 will sport a triple camera setup on the rear with the main 50MP sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone will get a 32MP sensor for some crisp selfies. Other features include Gorilla Glass on both the front and back, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a rather small 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and Android 12 with MyUX out the box.

Motorola Edge 30 Specsheet