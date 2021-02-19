The Moto E7 Power was being teased for some time, and the phone has finally been launched in the country today. Also, the phone sets new standards in the sub Rs. 10,000 price segment with features such as IP52 rating, 2×2 MIMO support, excellent camera features along with a power-packed performance thanks to the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC onboard.

Moto E7 Power specifications in detail

What you have on the front is a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display having a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with a waterdrop notch at the top and looks really cool with its minimalist bezels all around, save for the bottom bezel, which is quite on the thickish side.

The E7 Power is also unique in that it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant which will serve as single-point access to the smart digital assistant from Google. The volume rocker button and the power button sit on top of it, with all of it placed along the right edge of the phone.

Making up the core is the Helio G25 chipset which Motorola said will allow for class-leading performance. Also, you have two memory and storage size options in the form of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage on the entry-level model and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage on the top-end version. With either model, you also have a microSD card slot that will let you accommodate another 1 TB of storage.

The phone runs Android 10 in its stock avatar, meaning no annoying bloatware around. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery that is backed by a 10W charging support. Other features include a fingerprint sensor on the rear that also houses the company’s batwing logo. The IP52 rating provides for splash resistance against accidental exposure to water.

For optics, there are dual rear cameras on the rear that comprises of a 13 MP primary sensor having f/2.0 aperture and a 2 MP macro sensor having f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is the 5 MP sensor on the front having an f/2.2 aperture.

Price and availability

The Moto E7 Power with 2 GB + 32 GB configuration is priced at Rs. 7,499 while the model with 4 GB + 64 GB will set one back Rs. 8,299. The phone comes in shades of Tahiti Blue and Coral Red. The sale starts on February 26, 12:00 noon onwards via Flipkart as well as other offline retail outlets.