The Moto G 5G which Motorola has been taking pride in proclaiming as one of the cheapest 5G phone out there has finally made its way to India. With a starting price of Rs. 20,999, it sure is the most affordable 5G phones currently on sale in India, undercutting the OnePlus Nord 5G by a considerable Rs. 7,000. The OnePlus Nord starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model.

Moto G 5G: Design and looks

The Moto G 5G sports a massive build given its expansive 6.7-inch LTPS full HD+ display. With that much of screen real-estate, it not only dwarfs its competitors, it also is considerably thicker as well thanks to the 5000 mAh battery inside. All of that also conspires to add quite of bit of heft as well, tipping the scales at 212 grams.

Also, it isn’t exactly a bezel-less display up front, something that we tend to expect these days. Rather, there is a bit of bezel depth along the sides while the chin is also quite prominent. A punch-hole at the centre accommodates the selfie cam.

The rear, meanwhile, has a glossy finish to it and hosts the fingerprint sensor along with a three-camera setup. The three-lens camera again is housed within a square module placed along the top left corner.

Specifications:

Under the hood, it is the Snapdragon 750G processor that is coupled to a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. There is a further provision to add another 1 TB of storage via microSD cards. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery which is backed by a 20W TurboPower fast-charging brick.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, etc. A USB Type-C port allows for charging and data syncing purposes. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 while the IP52 certification allows for protection again dust ingress.

Camera specs:

A 48 MP lens with f/1.7 aperture serves as the primary camera and is accompanied by an 8 MP f/2.2 wide angle-lens along with another 2 MP macro lens with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there is a 16 MP f/2.2 lens peeping from within the punch hole.

Price:

The Moto G 5G is available in a single 6 GB + 128 GB model priced Rs. 20,999. The phone will go on sale on December 7, from 12:00 PM onwards via Flipkart. Colour options include Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.