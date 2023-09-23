Microsoft’s SwiftKey Mobile Keyboard Gets a Boost with New AI Features

In a recent announcement, Microsoft has unveiled a series of AI-powered features for its popular mobile keyboard app, SwiftKey. These enhancements aim to revolutionize the way users interact with their mobile devices, offering a more intuitive and personalized typing experience.

AI-Powered Innovations

Microsoft’s commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into its products is evident with the latest updates to SwiftKey. Here are some of the standout features:

AI Camera Lenses: This feature allows users to create photos, videos, and GIFs with various effects. It’s not just about adding filters; the AI camera lenses can understand the context and suggest relevant effects.

AI-Powered Stickers: Taking personalization to the next level, SwiftKey now offers custom stickers powered by AI. Users can take a selfie, and the app will generate stickers based on the image, leveraging the capabilities of Bing Image.

AI-Powered Editor: This is a game-changer for those who type long messages or emails on their mobile devices. The AI-powered editor understands the user’s writing style and offers suggestions to enhance the overall content.

AI Images Creation: Beyond just typing, SwiftKey now allows users to create AI images. This feature seems to be a blend of art and technology, offering users a unique way to express themselves.

Why This Matters

Microsoft’s SwiftKey has always been known for its ability to learn a user’s writing style and enhance typing speed. With these new features, Microsoft is not just improving the typing experience but also adding a layer of creativity and personalization. It’s clear that the tech giant is aiming to make SwiftKey not just a keyboard app but a comprehensive tool for mobile communication.

In Collaboration with Snap

One of the intriguing revelations is Microsoft’s collaboration with Snap. The AI camera lenses, which allow users to create content with different effects, are powered by this partnership. It’s a strategic move that combines the strengths of both companies, offering users a richer content creation experience.

Key Takeaways

As we wrap up, here are the main points to remember:

Microsoft’s SwiftKey has introduced several AI-powered features, enhancing the user experience.

The new features include AI camera lenses, AI-powered stickers, an AI editor, and the ability to create AI images.

Microsoft’s collaboration with Snap powers some of the new features, indicating a strategic partnership between the two tech giants.

With these advancements, Microsoft’s SwiftKey is set to redefine the boundaries of what a mobile keyboard app can offer. It’s not just about typing anymore; it’s about expressing, creating, and personalizing.