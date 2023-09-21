Motorola Edge 40 Neo Makes a Splash in India with Advanced Features

Motorola has officially unveiled its latest offering, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, in the Indian market. This new mid-range smartphone is packed with a plethora of features that are sure to captivate tech enthusiasts and Motorola fans alike.

Curved Display and Robust Design

One of the standout features of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is its pOLED display. This ensures that users get a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. The curved design not only adds to the aesthetics but also provides a comfortable grip, making it easier to use the device for extended periods.

IP68 Rating: Ready for Adventures

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo boasts an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. This means the device is well-equipped to handle accidental splashes or even brief submersions in water. Whether you’re caught in a sudden downpour or accidentally drop your phone in a puddle, the Edge 40 Neo is designed to withstand such challenges.

Powerful Performance with Dimensity 7030 Chip

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 7030 chip. This ensures smooth performance, whether you’re multitasking, playing graphics-intensive games, or streaming your favorite shows. The chipset is optimized for efficiency, ensuring that the device delivers a seamless user experience.

Memory Configurations and Pricing

Motorola offers the Edge 40 Neo in two memory configurations:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at ₹23,999 (~$290)

12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at ₹25,999

Camera, Charging, and More

While detailed specifications regarding the camera and other features are awaited, early reports suggest that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo could sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ pOLED display. Additionally, the phone is likely to come equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. For those who are always on the move, the device is expected to support 68W wired fast charging, ensuring that you’re always powered up and ready to go.

Availability

Motorola has announced that the Edge 40 Neo will be available for purchase from September 28. The anticipation is palpable as fans eagerly await the chance to get their hands on this latest tech marvel.

Key Takeaways:

Curved pOLED display for an immersive viewing experience.

IP68 dust and water resistance rating for added durability.

Powered by the efficient Dimensity 7030 chip.

Available in two memory configurations.

Expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Supports 68W wired fast charging.

Set to be available in the market from September 28.

In conclusion, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is shaping up to be a formidable contender in the mid-range smartphone segment. With its impressive features and competitive pricing, it’s poised to make a significant impact in the Indian market.