Noise launches ColorFit Icon 2 Vista, a smart essential ensuring the call of clarity

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand today announces the launch of a new feature packed smartwatch, ColorFit Icon 2 Vista. With the hustle culture keeping us on our toes and always on the move, the need for seamless connectivity packaged in a stylish design is the need of the hour. Keeping in line with this, the new smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistance to ensure a seamless and lag free smartwatch experience. Additionally, the ColorFit Icon 2 Vista comes with an AMOLED display and a metallic finish, offering a smart and stylish essential. The ColorFit Icon 2 Vista can be availed from Flipkart, Myntra and gonoise.com starting today at an exclusive price range of Rs. 2,499.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “The dynamic and on the go lifestyle of the youth of India require a productive companion which is pocket friendly yet in sync with their lifestyle needs. The latest Noise smartwatch, ColorFit Icon 2 Vista is just the right fit for them. The feature-rich smartwatch ensures smooth connectivity in a snazzy design, making it an ideal choice for young individuals.”

The smartwatch not only exhibits a stylish body but also comes with an array of features focusing on health and fitness making it a must own product for the Noise makers. Aiming to provide a better viewing experience ,The ColorFit Icon 2 Vista comes with 1.78” AMOLED display and 368*448 px and 326 ppi for sharper and clearer Always on display. Enhancing the user experience, the smartwatch comes with an AI voice assistant that connects with the smartphone’s assistant which is compatible with Siri and Google.

The watch comes with a host of productivity and health monitoring features and allows users to enjoy stable and lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphone. The smartwatch gives access to recent call logs and can also store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely interactive and hassle free. A robust battery that lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, allows consumers to keep pressing ahead without any hassle, making it ideal for consumers who are always on the go. The IP68 water and dust resistance. The smartwatch comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health SuiteTM that keeps a track of vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker. It also provides users the benefit of keeping their daily reminders and weather forecast handy, with the help of their inbuilt Productivity Suite. The Icon 2 Vista offers over 60+ sports modes and 150+ watch faces.

The ColorFit Icon 2 Vista is available in the following color options: Midnight Gold, Silver Grey, Jet Black, Rose Gold and Deep wine.

ColorFit Icon 2 Vista