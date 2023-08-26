Sennheiser Announces TeamConnect Bar Solutions for Small and Mid-Sized Collaboration Spaces

Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier, has entered the unified communications A/V bar market with the most flexible all-in-one devices for small and mid-sized meeting rooms and collaboration spaces. Part of the Sennheiser TeamConnect Family, the TeamConnect (TC) Bar Solutions were unveiled publicly during an exclusive launch event.

Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Family is a versatile suite of unified communication solutions tailored to customer needs, conference room size, and configuration, all designed to enhance meeting experiences. With a focus on problem-solving capabilities, user-friendly interfaces, and enduring quality, each product is infused with the hallmark Trusted Sennheiser Audio Quality.

The latest addition to the TeamConnect Family, the TC Bar solutions comes with options for small (TeamConnect Bar S) or mid-sized (TeamConnect Bar M) meeting and collaboration spaces, the TC Bar Solutions are true problem solvers with benefits like easy setup, brand agnostic integration, easy management & control, high video quality, security and sustainability. The TC Bar S features 4 microphones and 2 speakers, while TC Bar M has 6 microphones and 4 speakers. Both easily integrate with any meeting platform and can be further enhanced with other compatible products, including those from Sennheiser.

Speaking on the development, Naveen Sridhara, Director of Sales, Business Communication at Sennheiser India said, “At Sennheiser, we take pride in our commitment to redefine the future of unified communications. The TeamConnect Family has been pivotal in shaping this vision, offering a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to diverse customer requirements, be it the room size, configuration, or communication needs. Our journey to elevate meeting experiences has been unwavering, placing us at the vanguard of innovation. From the TC Bar Solutions to the TeamConnect Ceiling Solutions, we’ve meticulously engineered solutions for every setting including the EW-DX which is our digital wireless marvel that extends our legacy of innovation across meeting rooms, classrooms, and expansive corporate campuses.”

The TC Bar Solutions provide unparalleled freedom and flexibility, allowing customer to choose the right video conferencing device for their meeting room size. Easily integrate the TC Bar into a room design with multiple mounting options like wall mount, VESA mount, tabletop, or freestanding. The option of using Dante for adding extension mics and/or a 2nd external USB camera make the device even more scalable.

The powerful full-range stereo speakers with their improved directivity pattern and optimized passive radiators ensure natural speech and outstanding intelligibility. Integrated beamforming technology enables seamless transition between presenters and offers freedom of movement and configuration within the space. The built-in DSP, as well as the option to adjust your audio settings via Sennheiser Control Cockpit, gives users the opportunity to further optimize room acoustics. The TC Bars also come with an automatic conference & music mode switch to provide the best audio to match the content.

The Team Connect Bar Solutions feature some of the latest advances in meeting technology to further enhance modern hybrid meetings and lectures – taking video to the next level. The 4K Ultra HD camera is further enhanced by AI features like “Auto framing” and “Person Tiling”, enabling all remote participants to clearly see everyone in the room. With advanced AI, even the smallest gestures and facial expressions are conveyed to ensure increased meeting inclusion and engagement.

Thanks to Sennheiser’s open and agnostic ecosystem philosophy, the TC Bars are also compatible with many major Media Control Systems from our Alliance Partners, with certifications currently in process. For basic adjustments, several features, like zoom, person tiling and more, can be found on the included remote control.

When it comes to security, the TC Bar Solutions follow industry best security practices, and their configuration is password protected. The communication to the Sennheiser Control Cockpit, as well as 3rd party media control systems, is encrypted using industry standard Transport Layer Security 1.2 and safe from misuse. The TC Bars also support IEEE 802.1x network authentication and, of course, for additional privacy, a lens cap is included.

With the addition of the TC Bar Solutions to the TeamConnect Family, Sennheiser now offers another option to customers to compliment the family’s trusted ceiling microphone solutions to support large and midsized rooms as well as an intelligent speaker for smaller meetings. Each product is designed to function as a standalone solution. Additional coverage or features can be achieved by scaling with other compatible Sennheiser or third-party products and by leveraging the power of the Sennheiser Control Cockpit for ease of configuration and monitoring.

TC Bar S is priced at INR 99,000 and TC Bar M at 1,49,000 in the Indian market. The product will be available October 2023 onwards in the Indian market.