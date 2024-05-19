Microsoft Build 2024 Preview: AI Laptops, Copilot, Windows 12, and More

Microsoft Build 2024, scheduled to take place from May 21-23 in Seattle, promises to be a pivotal event focusing heavily on AI innovations, new hardware, and major software updates. Here’s a comprehensive look at what to expect from this year’s conference.

AI Laptops and Surface Devices

One of the highlights will be the introduction of AI-powered laptops, particularly the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. These devices will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip, capable of delivering up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) via its neural processing unit (NPU). This significant boost in on-device AI performance is set to enhance the overall user experience, enabling advanced features such as AI Explorer and improved Studio effects​.

Copilot Integration

Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, will be a central focus at Build 2024. Originally launched as GitHub Copilot for coding tasks, Copilot has since been integrated across various Microsoft applications, including Bing Chat and Microsoft 365. The upcoming event will likely showcase new capabilities, including local processing of simple tasks to reduce reliance on internet connectivity. This advancement aims to make Copilot more responsive and efficient for users​​.

Windows 12 Preview

Anticipation is high for Windows 12, which is rumored to launch as early as June 2024. This new version of Windows is expected to be packed with AI features, building on the foundation laid by Windows 11. Key enhancements may include the AI Explorer tool, which allows users to search and interact with their digital lives using natural language queries. Additionally, Windows 12 will likely support advanced hardware AI acceleration, ensuring compatibility with the latest Intel and AMD processors​​.

Developer Focus

Build 2024 will not only unveil new products but also provide developers with the tools and knowledge needed to leverage these advancements. Sessions will cover topics such as developing apps for Copilot, integrating AI features into existing applications, and optimizing performance on Arm-powered PCs. This emphasis on developer education aims to foster a robust ecosystem of AI-enhanced software and services​.

Additional Announcements

Beyond the major headlines, Microsoft is expected to introduce updates to its cloud services, including Azure and Windows 365. Enhancements to the Surface Management Portal and new tools for IT professionals will also be discussed, emphasizing improved device management and security​​.