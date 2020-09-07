Xiaomi expanded its footprint in the smart TV segment in India with the launch of its new Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition in 32-inch and 43-inch size options. Both the TVs have extremely thin bezels that allow for an extremely impressive 95 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Display:

The latest Mi smart TVs come with the company’s own Vivid Picture Engine or VPE. The technology ensures the TVs have ‘accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts & pinpoint precision in colour reproduction.’ Add to this, the wide 178-degree viewing angle allows for a truly immersive viewing experience.

PatchWall content platform:

Another unique aspect of the new Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is the PatchWall content platform it comes with. Xiaomi said the new PatchWall has been enhanced and is now tailor-made to suit Indian viewers. Among everything else that makes the new PatchWall so special is the deep integration that the around two dozen content partners have with the platform.

Among the content partners onboard include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and so on. The benefits of such a mechanism are manifold as you have a centralized search feature that lets you search for a movie or show with just a single click, thereby saving you the hassle to launch each app and repeat the search each time.

Another highlight of the new PatchWall is its curated list feature, which further aid in content discovery. Among the lists available include Celebrity Watchlist, India Top 10 Today, and such. Also, with the different apps integrated within PatchWall, you have a one-click-play option. For instance, the Sports page will let you catch up with the latest happening from the sporting segment.

Similarly, for those who’d like the latest news, there are over seven live news channels that you can rely on. Plus, there is the Kids mode as well where parents can restrict the sort of content they’d like their wards to watch or ever search using the universal search mechanism.

Specs and other features:

Elsewhere, the new Mi T Horizon Edition runs Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast and Google Assistant built-in. There is the Google Data Saver feature as well that allows you to watch more while saving data. A 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD ensures you have crystal clear audio to go with the visuals.

The TV comes with a quad-core processor and Mali 450 graphics combo that works in tandem with 1 GB of memory and 8 GB of storage. All of this ensures quick operations, including a wake-up time of only 0.5 seconds.

Price and availability:

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model is priced Rs. 13,499, while the 43-inch model will set you back Rs. 22,999. The 32-inch model will go on sale starting September 11, 12 PM onwards, while the sale of the 43-inch version will start from September 15, 6 PM onwards.

Both models will be available from Flipkart, mi.com, and Mi Home stores along with other retail partners.