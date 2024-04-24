May Savings Mania: Major Discounts on PlayStation Store

Explore the PlayStation Store's May Savings promotion with up to 75% off on popular games like DOOM Eternal, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and many more!

The PlayStation Store is bringing back its popular May Savings promotion, offering gamers a chance to scoop up some of the hottest titles at significantly reduced prices. This year’s sale, which includes discounts of up to 75%, covers a vast array of games across the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Highlights of the Sale

Notable titles featured in the sale include fan favorites and blockbuster hits such as “DOOM Eternal” with its various add-ons, the critically acclaimed “Dishonored: Death of the Outsider”, and the narrative-rich “Detroit: Become Human”. Sports enthusiasts have something to cheer about too, with major cuts on the latest “EA Sports Madden NFL 23” and the comprehensive racing experience in “F1 Manager 2022”.

For those who lean towards intense action and adventure, the “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” for both PS4 and PS5, and the ever-popular “God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition” are available at a discount. RPG lovers can delve into “Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition” or explore different worlds with “Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade”.

Indie Gems and More

The sale isn’t just about the big names. Indie titles like “Hades” and the quirky “Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020” are also up for grabs at reduced prices, ensuring that players of all tastes have something to pick from.

Additional Details

The promotion not only caters to a wide variety of genres but also includes deals on special editions and bundles, providing a perfect opportunity for gamers to enhance their collections with deluxe content and expansions at a fraction of the cost.

For a complete list of discounted titles and to make the most out of the May Savings promotion, visit the PlayStation Store. Make sure to act quickly, as these deals are only available for a limited time.