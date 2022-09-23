Moving into a blockbuster holiday season, PLAY launches PLAYFIT CHAMP2, a champion of smartwatches.

Strengthening its positioning as an industry leader in the smart wearables and hearables space, PLAY, India’s leading manufacturer of premium and best-in-class wireless products, has launched its latest smartwatch invention, PLAYFIT CHAMP2. As the name suggests, this smartwatch is for champions who are always bustling with energy and are frequently on-the-go.

This newest addition in PLAY’s award-winning next-generation product portfolio, PLAYFIT CHAMP2, is designed and manufactured in India by keeping the demands, expectations, and feedback of domestic customers in mind. Since its inception, PLAY has outgrown its width of distribution remarkably and is present in more than 50,000 retail outlets across the country. Simply put, consumers can get its latest product innovations like PLAYFIT CHAMP2 in the blink of an eye.

PLAYFIT CHAMP2 is an extraordinary amalgamation of two antonyms (premium and affordable, since the word premium is often associated with expensive). Consumers can purchase it at just INR 1799 from PLAY’s official website https://theworldofplay.com/ and also available on Amazon.

Vikas Jain— Co- founder of PLAY, said, “Smartwatches have become a vital part of modern-age consumers’ lives. They are fashionable and integrated with various health and social communication-related features, making users’ lifestyles significantly more efficient and seamless. Our latest innovation PLAYFIT CHAMP2 is a best-in-class product that boasts out-of-the-box thinking and magnificent advancements. At PLAY, we always strive to offer our customers technologically superior products at highly competitive prices so they can avail of avant-garde gadgets without burning holes in their pockets. This is a smartwatch that is specially built for you. It understands your requirements and will function as a companion you never knew you needed.

Here’s a brief description of the various features and advancements in the PLAYFIT CHAMP2 smartwatch:

Currently available in four premium colours: Black, Indigo Blue, Rose Gold and Cool Grey, the PLAYFIT CHAMP 2 smartwatch comes with a wide array of specifications and features tailored to address the needs and requirements of Indian consumers. It is trendy, chic and minimalistic, embedded with multiple watch faces that can add a touch of gusto to your overall appearance. Additionally, the device boasts a 1.69″ full-touch advanced toughened glass display that is an ideal blend of comfort, style and performance. Made with stainless steel and a silicon strap, this smartwatch can up your fashion game effortlessly.

PLAYFIT CHAMP2 offers a normal PLAYtime of up to five days in one single charge. Its battery capacity is 230 mAH (more significant than most counterparts) and provides a standby time on a single charge for up to 30 days. Go hiking or explore isolated places; this smartwatch will never leave your hand, with or without frequent charging.

From accurately capturing heart rate to monitoring blood oxygen levels and counting calories, PLAYFIT CHAMP2, detects all physical activities with utmost precision. Integrated with futuristic technology, the smartwatch might be a non-living thing, but it understands the soul of its wearer. It functions as a user’s personal monitoring assistant that keeps track of their health and fitness goals constantly. From notifying wearers to drink water on time to a specially designed female health tracker, PLAYFIT CHAMP2 is everything you have ever wished for in a smartwatch.

In addition, this smart gadget comes with multiple exercise models such as Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Football, Badminton and Basketball. Choose different exercise modes while doing relevant exercises/activities, and get accurate results in real time. Furthermore, it also allows users to receive notifications alerts for incoming calls, text messages and emails, making their life easier.

PLAY’s newest invention PLAYFIT CHAMP2 is a jack of all trades smartwatch made carefully to withstand sweat, dust and water splashes. It is IP68 dust and water-resistant certified, meaning users can take it for swimming or robust Zumba classes without worrying about anything. Just download the PLAYFIT application on your smartphone, sync PLAYFIT CHAMP2 with it and access your health and fitness progress report anytime, anywhere.