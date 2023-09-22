Made On YouTube: Empowering Anyone to Create

YouTube, the world’s leading video-sharing platform, has always been a hub for creators from diverse backgrounds and varying levels of experience. These creators have consistently pushed the boundaries of creative expression, transforming every new feature, technology, or trend into something beyond imagination. On 21st September 2023, YouTube took another significant step in its journey to empower creators by unveiling a suite of innovative products and features.

New Horizons with YouTube Shorts

Since its launch in 2020, YouTube Shorts has become a hotspot for sharing spontaneous ideas and inspirations.

Shorts has garnered over 70 billion daily views from more than 2 billion signed-in users every month.

YouTube is set to test “Dream Screen,” an experimental feature that uses AI to generate video or image backgrounds for Shorts. Whether you’ve dreamt of filming in outer space, wandering through an enchanted forest, or having your pug drive you to school, Dream Screen aims to bring these fantasies to life.

This feature will initially be available to select creators, with a broader rollout planned for the following year.

Simplifying Video Production with YouTube Create

Recognizing the challenges faced by first-time creators, YouTube is launching a new mobile app, “YouTube Create.”

Currently in beta on Android in select markets, this app is designed to simplify video production for both Shorts and longer videos.

YouTube Create offers a range of video editing tools, including precision editing, automatic captioning, voiceovers, and access to a vast library of filters, effects, transitions, and royalty-free music.

This initiative aims to eliminate the need for complex editing software, enabling creators to produce content directly from their mobile devices.

Harnessing the Power of AI for Creators

AI-powered insights: In the coming year, YouTube Studio will employ generative AI to offer personalized video ideas and draft outlines, aiding creators in brainstorming.

Assistive search in creator music: This feature will allow creators to type in a description of their content, and AI will suggest suitable music.

Automatic dubbing with “Aloud”: To help creators reach global audiences, YouTube is introducing an AI-powered dubbing tool named “Aloud.” This tool aims to provide professional dubbing resources to creators, breaking language barriers.

In Conclusion:

YouTube’s commitment to empowering creators is evident in its continuous efforts to introduce innovative tools and features.

The introduction of AI-powered tools like Dream Screen, YouTube Create, and Aloud signifies a bright future for content creation on the platform.

With these advancements, YouTube is set to transform the dreams of creators into reality, further solidifying its position as the go-to platform for creative expression.

