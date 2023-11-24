M1 Apple iPad Air Black Friday Deal Drops Tablet to Lowest-Ever Price

Apple’s M1-powered iPad Air is currently experiencing its biggest price drop ever, thanks to an incredible Black Friday deal on Amazon. The tablet is now available for just $499, a significant $100 discount off its regular price of $599.

The M1 iPad Air Black Friday deal is currently available through Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The deal is expected to run for a limited time, so it’s advisable to act quickly to secure this exceptional offer. Shipping times may vary depending on your location and chosen shipping method.

In addition to the $100 price drop, Amazon is offering additional savings and bundles on select accessories for the M1 iPad Air. These deals may include discounted prices on Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio,and other compatible peripherals.

While Black Friday is known for its significant discounts, the current deal on the M1 iPad Air represents the tablet’s lowest price ever during a Black Friday sale. Previous Black Friday deals typically offered discounts of $50 to $75, making this year’s $100 price drop truly remarkable.

The deal applies to all color options of the iPad Air, including Space Gray, Silver, Pink, Purple, and Starlight. Additionally, the discount applies to both the 64GB and 256GB storage configurations.

The M1 iPad Air is widely regarded as one of the best tablets on the market, thanks to its powerful M1 chip, stunning Liquid Retina display, long-lasting battery life, and versatile software capabilities. The tablet is ideal for a variety of tasks, including browsing the web, streaming content, gaming, productivity, and creative endeavors.

This Black Friday deal is an exceptional opportunity to acquire the M1 iPad Air at an unprecedented price. With its impressive performance, sleek design, and versatile functionality, the iPad Air is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a top-tier tablet experience at an unbeatable value.