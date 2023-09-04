Lenovo Announces New Innovations in Gaming, Software, Visuals, and Accessories for the Holidays

Today, Lenovo announced several new products and solutions at its annual holiday product launch. The new additions to the portfolio – which include AI-tuned innovations in gaming, a groundbreaking 3D monitor, software solutions, versatile accessories, and more – are available to explore here.

Gaming on the Go: Lenovo Legion™ Gaming Handheld Device and Accessories Untether PC Gaming

The new Lenovo Legion Go is the company’s first Windows gaming handheld device that gives gamers more freedom to game however—and wherever—they want. The Lenovo Legion Go is designed for gamers who will settle for nothing less than top-tier specs and visuals on their handheld device. Along with the new micro-OLED-equipped Lenovo Legion Glasses and new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones, the debut of the Lenovo Legion Go is a marked expansion of the Lenovo Legion ecosystem of gaming devices, monitors, accessories, software, and services that empower gamers to immerse themselves in their games.

The new Lenovo Legion Go brings Windows PC gaming power to a handheld mobile form factor, powered by AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Series processors that bring games to life on its 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display.

For gamers who want to take their Lenovo Legion Go portable gaming experience to the next level, the new Lenovo Legion Glasses leverage micro-OLED technology to provide a large screen viewing experience that fits in the pocket.

For a truly immersive gaming experience, the new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones offer hi-res 7.1 surround sound audio with a multifunction inline controller.

The King of Cool: Lenovo Legion 9i is the World’s First AI-Tuned Gaming Laptop with an Integrated Liquid-Cooling System1

The Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) is the first top-of-the-line 16-inch gaming laptop in Lenovo Legion’s ecosystem—and in the world—with a self-contained liquid-cooling system1, designed for gamers and creators with heavy graphic workflow requirements who need a full development studio in their bag. The Lenovo Legion 9i leads the Lenovo Legion lineup that also includes the Lenovo Legion Pro series for competitive gamers and the Lenovo Legion Slim series for gamers who value agility, as well as Lenovo Legion displays and peripherals. Also announced today are the Lenovo Legion 16” Gaming Backpack GB700 and GB400, two backpack options that give gamers a choice between slim and lightweight agility or extra storage without sacrificing protection for their Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) or any other laptops and accessories.

Transforming Digital Workspaces: New Devices and Software Power the Future of Hybrid Work

In addition to new gaming devices, Lenovo is unveiling new cutting-edge tech tools and essentials tailored to empower the dynamic, evolving needs of today’s business end-users. Its new monitor, software, and accessories are not only designed to boost the capabilities of today’s remote and hybrid workforces, but also to address significant challenges faced by businesses as they digitize operations across departments. Lenovo research shows that managing a remote workforce and global teams remain central tasks for CIOs.2 That’s why the new offerings integrate impressive processing power, immersive 3D, and advanced security to create a unified, human-centered experience.