Looking for the best smartphone to gift your father? POCO India has got your back!

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and all dads out there are deserving of something unique and special. This Father’s Day let’s show the dads that they are loved and cherished by giving them everything they need just like a right smartphone! But finding an ideal smartphone might be stressful. So if you’re yet to find a perfect one with a MAD pricing, POCO has got you covered. To make your life simpler, we have curated a list of POCO smartphones to ensure your father has elevated his smartphone game to the Made of MAD level!

POCO M4 Pro 4G

For father’s seeking outstanding value for money, quality, and performance, POCO M4 Pro 4G being a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment, offers outstanding benefits. It is the first smartphone in the M-Series lineup featuring an AMOLED Display with 2400 X 1080 Full High Definition resolution. POCO M4 Pro 4G is also equipped with up to 3GB of extra Turbo RAM, extending the device’s RAM to 11GB! It flaunts a 64MP AI Triple Camera configuration that produces sharp, detailed, and clear images, and the 16MP front camera sensor captures vibrant selfies. Not only this, POCO M4 Pro 4G has a massive 5000 mAh battery lasting up to at least 2 days making it an ideal smartphone for consumers who are constantly on the go!

Available in POCO Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue colors, grab your POCO M4 Pro 4G is available via Flipkart in three storage variants: 6GB+64GB for INR 14,999, 6GB+128GB for INR 16,499, and 8GB+128GB for INR 17,999 respectively.

POCO M4 Pro 5G

Fathers have always been steps ahead of us to secure our future in all possible ways. Hence, it’s only befitting to share with them a future ready 5-G technology in the form a POCO M4 5G. An affordable powerhouse of a smartphone, POCO M4 Pro 5G is equipped with an extra-ordinary 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and up to 8GB of RAM along with Turbo RAM capability that extends the device storage up to 11GB, designed to provide additional value to today’s smartphone consumers. Its Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology accelerates the charging speed, with the smartphone charging to 50% in just 23 minutes! The availability of a Game Turbo mode and Dual Speaker Setup offer an immersive and optimized gaming experience. The smartphone’s graphics are simply stunning, with a 90Hz 6.6″ FHD+ display and wide color range, resulting in a detailed and crisp lifelike cinematic experience. For its camera, POCO M4 Pro 5G boasts a dual setup camera with 50MP primary sensor and 8MP ultrawide sensor, providing an appealing picture quality and capturing the best colors and brightness in all lighting conditions.

This device is available in three storage variants: 4GB + 64GB for INR 14,999, 6GB + 128GB for INR 16,999 and 8GB + 128GB for INR 18,999, respectively in colors- Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow.

POCO X4 Pro 5G

If your dad, just like my dad, and every other dad in the world is a superstar all-rounder, then here’s an all-rounder from the house of POCO! POCO X4 Pro 5G is the first phone in POCO X-Series to include a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen with a 360Hz touch sampling rate ideal for watching videos or gaming. Featuring 67W MMT Sonic charging is capable of charging the phone upto 50% in just 15 minutes-an absolute must for a busy day! The photography experience on the POCO X4 Pro 5G is immaculate, courtesy of the 64MP camera. Supporting the rear camera sensor are the 8MP Ultrawide sensor and 2MP Macro sensor for crisp, vibrant and detailed captures in all lighting conditions. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 695, a cutting-edge 6nm framework that delivers the best gameplay with consistent performance and minimal heat production. This is also the slimmest POCO X-series smartphone ever, weighing only 205 grams and is up for grabs in 3 colors: POCO Yellow, Laser Blue, and Laser Black.

The device is available in three storage variants of 6GB + 64GB for INR 18,999, 6GB + 128GB for INR 19,999 and 8GB + 128GB for INR 21,999, respectively.

POCO M4 5G

Just like our fathers are a complete package, the POCO M4 5G is a all-in-one smartphone delivering power and value thanks to its outstanding 5G ready MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 90Hz FHD+ Smart display, enormous 5000 mAh battery, and 50MP AI Dual camera compatibility. POCO M4 5G’s strong processor guarantees an all-around experience and lag-free functionality, from video streaming to gaming. Boosting performance and aesthetic appeal, the smartphone embodies a slim form factor with a mesmerizing swirl design rear panel, and curved corners that make it a visual pleasure as well as convenient to use as an everyday device. Featuring a dual camera setup with a 2MP depth sensor and a 8MP snapper in the front, the smartphone offers optimal results and natural color reproduction in various modes. Its massive 5000 mAh battery can readily handle demanding day-to-day operations and even endure for a day or more-perfect for our dads who are always on the move!

POCO M4 5G is available in two storage variants- 4GB+64GB at INR 12,999 and 6GB+128GB at INR 14,999, respectively in Colors of Cool Blue, Power Black, and POCO Yellow.