Logitech’s Compact G Pro X Gaming Keyboard Faces Stiff Rivals

Discover the compact and customizable Logitech G Pro X gaming keyboard, designed with pro gamers in mind. Featuring swappable switches and a solid build, it's built for performance.

In the fast-paced world of gaming peripherals, the Logitech G Pro X stands out as a compact yet versatile contender. Tailored for the esports community and serious gamers, this tenkeyless (TKL) mechanical keyboard is designed with performance and customization in mind. Unlike its predecessors, which leaned heavily on Logitech’s own Romer-G switches, the G Pro X introduces swappable switches—a nod to the preferences of professional gamers seeking the tactile feedback akin to the renowned Cherry MX switches.

Logitech’s innovation lies in the keyboard’s swappable switches, allowing users to customize their typing experience by easily replacing switches without the need for desoldering. This feature not only enhances the keyboard’s longevity but also caters to gamers’ varying preferences, with options for GX Blue Clicky, GX Red Linear, and GX Brown Tactile switches. Each switch type offers a unique feel, from the tactile bump of the Browns to the smooth action of the Reds and the audible click of the Blues, ensuring that every keystroke is both satisfying and precise.

Despite its compact frame, the G Pro X does not skimp on durability or design. It boasts a solid build with rubberized feet for stability, a detachable USB cable for portability, and a simple yet elegant aesthetic that eschews flashy RGB lighting for a more understated look. However, it’s not without its drawbacks. The keyboard lacks dedicated media keys, and only the F keys can be remapped, limiting customization options for users who rely on quick access to multimedia controls.

Priced at $150, the Logitech G Pro X’s value proposition hinges on its build quality and the unique feature of swappable switches. While it may command a premium, its design, informed by insights from professional gamers, and its focus on core performance features, like a game mode button and dedicated light switch for RGB control, emphasize its role as a tool for competitive gaming.

Critics appreciate the keyboard’s mix of sleek design and functional prowess, noting its appeal to gamers who prioritize performance over extraneous features. The absence of a numpad and the inclusion of a big round ‘game mode’ button further underscore its gaming pedigree, minimizing distractions and potential mishaps during intense gaming sessions.

In conclusion, the Logitech G Pro X gaming keyboard is a testament to Logitech’s commitment to serving the esports community with high-quality, customizable peripherals. Its compact design, swappable switches, and focused feature set position it as a formidable competitor in the gaming keyboard market, even as it faces challenges from rival brands offering similar features at varying price points.

For those in the market for a gaming keyboard that combines customization, performance, and a compact design, the Logitech G Pro X warrants consideration. Its unique blend of features caters to both professional gamers and enthusiasts alike, setting a new standard for what’s possible in the realm of gaming peripherals.