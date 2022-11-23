The Logitech G502 is regarded as a gaming mouse legend. Since 2014, we have seen this particular model perform quite well. The mouse to date is a tried-and-trusted classic with exceptional design, features, and price.

For INR 15,499, Logitech now offers the G502 X Plus, a top-of-the-line product with RGB lights, programmable controls, Lightspeed technology, and much more. How does the Logitech G502 X Plus hold up in a world of fierce competition? Let’s find out in our review.

Logitech G502 X Plus Mouse Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Hero 25k Sensor

Programmable keys

Up to 25,600 DPI

Built-in battery

Type-C charging

130 of use on a single charge

Multi-device support

2 years warranty

Package Contents

Logitech G502 X Plus Mouse

USB Receiver

Type-C cable

Quick Start Guide

Warranty Card

Design

The G502 X Plus makes the device fairly ergonomic while keeping some of the lineups’ design cues and improving upon them to some extent. The slanted side grip pointed design, and overall beefier build are all still present. The weight has been reduced by Logitech to 106 grams, and certain internal improvements have been implemented. The Lightsync RGB lighting zone on the Logitech G502 X Plus, which is available in white or black, adds to its appeal.

Now let’s talk about the buttons, and boy is there a lot of them. The front of the device has the standard left and right buttons and a scroll wheel in the center. The scroll wheel is weighted and performs similarly to the one on the MX series. There is a sizable Lightsync RGB lighting zone underneath the wheel.

You can adjust the mouse’s DPI with the two buttons adjacent to the left click, and there are three more programmable buttons on the left edge. The mouse is designed to be used with the right hand, so the right side is vacant and has a large grip. The power button, mouse pad, and USB receiver are located beneath the mouse. Additionally, the mouse has a USB Type C port that can be used to connect to a computer or laptop or to recharge the internal battery when in wireless mode.

Performance

For a stable connection to your PC while gaming, the Logitech G502 X Plus leverages the company’s LightSpeed wireless technology. The mouse is compatible with both Windows and macOS, and we did test it with both during the course of this review. The Hero 25K sensor, which has a 25,000 DPI resolution, is used by the G502 X Plus, and its lightspeed technology lowers latency. The DPI can always be adjusted on-the-fly or set to a specific value in the Logitech control panel. The 8-zone RGB lighting system, which Logitech has included and which can also be adjusted using the companion app, gives the mouse some much-needed flair.

The mouse simply glides through games, and neither in the wired mode nor in our testing did we experience any lags. We have always had a consistent user experience with the G502 X Plus, with hardly any fatigue even after up to 7 hours of nonstop use. Compatibility with Logitech’s PowerPlay technology, which powers the mouse wirelessly when used with the appropriate mat, is one of the G502 X Plus’s other hidden capabilities. In addition, the mouse incorporates Lightspeed wireless technology, allowing you to link numerous devices to a single dongle.

Furthermore, Logitech claims that the G502 X Plus can last 120 hours on a single charge with the RGB off, and we were able to achieve results along those lines. However, with the RGB on, the G502 X Plus only lasted about 30 hours.