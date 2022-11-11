Lapcare launches Make in India LWM-555 Wireless Mouse

Lapcare, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands, has announced the expansion of its product offering for the Indian market, with its latest addition of the LWM-555 wireless mouse, under IT Accessory. Keeping in mind the rising requirement for tech accessories, especially amongst the youth, Lapcare introduced its latest range of pocket-friendly and in-budget wireless mouse, with an array of innovations for the best experience possible and to improve one’s creative workflow.

This wireless mouse is powered by a 1 x AA battery and allows users to work wirelessly up to 10 meters away and automatically shifts to the power-saving mode when not in use. The LWM-555 includes a nano USB receiver that allows you to simply plug and play, making it simple to move from one workspace to another while maintaining reliable connectivity. LWM-555 wireless mouse comes with a three-year warranty.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Atul Gupta, Managing Director, Lapcare commented, “Accessories are a necessary component that improves the user’s convenience. As a result, we are committed to providing products and experiences that enable our users to complete tasks with greater ease and productivity, and the new LWM-555 Wireless Mouse is designed to express unique individuality while enabling proficient utility that addresses a wide range of user needs.”

Here are some of the specification details:

Operational Frequency: 2.4GHz

Buttons Life: 3 Million Clicks

Maximum Effective: 10 Meter Distance

Support Window: Windows 95/98/2000/ME. NTXP/Vista Win7/Win8/Win10

Resolution: 1600 DP|

Wireless Carriers Frequency: 16, Automatic Frequency Jumping

Rated Operational Voltage: 1.5V

Rated Operational Current: 10mA

Battery Included: 1 x AA

USB Port: 2.0

Size: 105x62x36

The LWM-555 Wireless Mouse is priced at 649/- and will be available in Metallic Black and Grey color options on all leading retail stores.

Having more than 36 offices pan India Lapcare is the brand of Rx Infotech Pvt Ltd that offers products across 7 categories and 210 product lines and is supported by a wide dealership network of over 20000 across the country.

Lapcare prioritizes its consumer’s convenience & comfort and to ensure the same they have come up with several many consumer-friendly schemes like the Unique Lapcare Protection Plan, One Nation One Warranty, and Return without proof of purchase that manifests Lapcare’s confidence in their product quality.