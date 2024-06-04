Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Dummy Unit Photos Suggest Persistent Crease Issue

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, one of the most anticipated foldable phones of 2024, has been the subject of numerous leaks and speculations. Recent dummy unit photos reveal that despite several improvements, the issue of the visible crease on the folding screen persists.

Design and Display

According to leaked photos, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a wider cover screen and a boxier design compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The new model is expected to measure 153.5 x 132.5 mm, making it slightly wider but a bit shorter than the previous version. The sharper corners and squared-off edges are reminiscent of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, giving it a modern look​​.

The outer screen’s increased width aims to improve the user experience, particularly for typing and using apps that struggled with the narrower aspect ratio of earlier models. The inner display is also expected to be larger, enhancing the overall viewing experience. However, one major concern remains—the crease.

Persistent Crease Issue

Despite Samsung’s efforts to innovate its foldable technology, the leaked photos suggest that the crease in the middle of the foldable screen is still quite noticeable. This has been a point of contention for many users and critics who feel that it detracts from the seamless experience that foldable phones are supposed to offer​.

Technical Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, providing robust performance and efficiency. It is expected to run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 and come with a slightly larger battery, improved water resistance (IPX8 rating), and support for 25W fast charging. Despite these advancements, the camera setup is likely to remain similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, with no significant upgrades in camera quality​​.

Potential Market Impact

Samsung’s decision to retain the crease might affect its competitiveness in the foldable phone market, where other manufacturers are also making significant strides. The persistence of this issue could influence potential buyers who prioritize a flawless display experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, while showcasing several design improvements and robust technical specifications, still faces challenges with the visible crease on its foldable screen. This issue, highlighted by the latest leaked dummy unit photos, continues to be a critical point for users and might impact the overall reception of the device.