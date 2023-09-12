Lava Blaze 2 Pro with 8GB RAM and Unisoc T616 SoC Hits the Indian Market: All You Need to Know

The Indian smartphone market has a new entrant: the Lava Blaze 2 Pro. Launched on September 11, 2023, this device is packed with features that promise to deliver a seamless user experience. With an 8GB RAM and a Unisoc T616 SoC, the phone aims to cater to users who seek high performance without breaking the bank.

Key Specifications

Processor: Unisoc T616 SoC

RAM: 8GB

Display: 6.5 inches, 90Hz refresh rate, IPS LCD

Camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Storage: 128GB internal storage, expandable via microSDXC

Operating System: Android 12

Price: Rs 9,999 (~$120)

Colors: Thunder Black, Swag Blue, Cool Green

Performance and Display

The Lava Blaze 2 Pro is powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC, ensuring smooth multitasking and lag-free performance. Coupled with 8GB RAM, this phone is designed for those who love gaming and heavy-duty apps. The 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate offers a visually stunning experience, whether you’re watching videos or playing games.

Camera Capabilities

The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, and another 2MP sensor. This allows for high-quality photography and videography, capturing every detail with precision.

Price and Availability

Priced at Rs 9,999 (~$120), the Lava Blaze 2 Pro offers excellent value for its features. It is available in the offline market in India, and buyers can choose from three color options: Thunder Black, Swag Blue, and Cool Green.

Conclusion: Why You Should Consider the Lava Blaze 2 Pro

Affordable Price: At Rs 9,999, it offers high-end features at a budget-friendly price.

Powerful Performance: The Unisoc T616 SoC and 8GB RAM ensure a smooth user experience.

Impressive Display: The 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate is perfect for multimedia consumption.

Versatile Camera: The triple camera setup allows for a wide range of photography options.

Multiple Color Options: Available in Thunder Black, Swag Blue, and Cool Green, there’s a color for everyone.

The Lava Blaze 2 Pro is a compelling option for those looking for a feature-rich smartphone without spending a fortune. With its powerful specifications and affordable price, it’s a device worth considering.