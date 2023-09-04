Unleash the power of photography with Infinix Zero 30 5G, Going for sale on Flipkart on 5th September at INR 21,999

Underlying its commitment to innovation and performance, Infinix is set to shatter the boundaries of creativity with Zero 30 5G in multiple storage options. Designed specifically to empower creators, the Zero 30 5G sets new standards with exceptional camera quality, unmatched performance, and versatile storage options. Available in two variants, the Zero 30 5G offers 256GB of storage coupled with 12GB or 8GB RAM, offering expandable storage of up to 21GB and 16GB, respectively*. The stylish device is priced at INR 22,999 and INR 21,999* and is going live on Flipkart on 5th September at 12 Noon.

The highlight of the Infinix Zero 30 5G lies in its groundbreaking 50MP Front Camera, a first in India, enabling users to capture stunningly detailed photos and record 4K videos at a smooth 60 frames per second. Say goodbye to blurry or pixelated selfies, as this flagship phone ensures crystal-clear visuals.

Equipped with a flagship 10-bit curved AMOLED display shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the Zero 30 5G guarantees an immersive visual experience with vibrant colors and sharp details. To further elevate photography enthusiasts’ delight, the device boasts a 108MP OIS triple camera system. Coupled with a robust Dimensity 8020 processor, the Zero 30 5G delivers unparalleled performance, ensuring seamless multitasking and professional-level content creation.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G device has brought significant advancements to smartphone technology, particularly in its display and design. The device features a visually stunning 6.78” FHD+ 3D Curved 10-bit AMOLED display, providing users with an immersive visual experience. Complementing this impressive display is a revolutionary camera video system that has transformed smartphone photography. The device boasts a 108MP Primary Camera with Optical Image Stabilization and EIS, ensuring exceptional stability and clarity even in challenging shooting conditions.

In terms of performance, the device boasts impressive capabilities. It offers pro editing capabilities, seamless multitasking, and smooth performance even with graphic-intensive games and demanding applications.

Lag is a thing of the past with the Infinix Zero 30 5G. To complement an active lifestyle, the device is equipped with a substantial 5000mAh battery that charges rapidly. The 68W PD 3.0 Super Charger allows users to recharge their device to 80% in just 30 minutes, ensuring more time with the phone and less time tethered to a power outlet.

*Inclusive of axis bank instant discount offer