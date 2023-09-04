Infinix GT 10 Pro Review – A solid gaming phone under 20K

In the ever-evolving landscape of mobile technology, phone manufacturers are shifting their focus beyond mere technical specifications to crafting boldly innovative smartphone designs. Among these brands, Infinix stands out as a prime example, meticulously honing the aesthetic aspects of their devices. Having already introduced successful lineups, Infinix’s latest creation is the GT series.

Leading the charge in this series is the Infinix GT 10 Pro, a smartphone that speaks to gamers with its striking visual appeal. Boasting a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, a vivid 120Hz AMOLED display, a robust 108MP camera, and an array of other features, all within INR 19,999. Can Infinix GT 10 Pro establish its presence within this competitive segment? Let’s find out in our review.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications

Before starting with the Infinix GT 10 Pro review, let’s glance at the phone’s specifications, pricing, and things we get with the device.

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate CPU: Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor

Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Software: Android 13, XOS 13.1

Android 13, XOS 13.1 Main Camera: 108MP primary sensor + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor

108MP primary sensor + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor Selfie Camera: 32MP

32MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, side-mounted

Yes, side-mounted Battery: 5,000 mAh, non-removable

5,000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 45W fast charging

Design & Display

When it comes to its visual appeal, the Infinix GT 10 Pro presents a design reminiscent of typical smartphones within its price range. Adhering to the candy bar form factor, the device showcases flat edges and an overall squared construction. Crafted predominantly from plastic, it features protective glass layers on both its front and rear surfaces.

What truly distinguishes the GT 10 Pro is its similarity with Nothing Phone 2’s distinctive back design. Though not revealing critical internal components like the Phone 2, the GT 10 Pro incorporates a row of LEDs adjacent to the cameras, illuminating upon receiving notifications.

Flipping the device exposes a large display, with a punch-hole cutout surrounded by slim bezels. Positioned along the right edge are the power button and volume controls, while the top edge houses the secondary microphone and 3.5mm audio jack. On the bottom, you’ll find an arrangement comprising the USB-C port, SIM tray, primary microphone, and speaker unit.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro boasts a sizeable 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel, notable for its fluid 120Hz refresh rate. This panel supports the complete 10-bit color spectrum and offers a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, it boasts TUV certification, PWM dimming of 1920Hz to safeguard against eye strain, and a blue light filter for enhanced eye comfort.

In terms of visual performance, the display excels in delivering deep blacks and vibrant colors. However, it’s worth noting that HDR playback isn’t supported on OTT apps. Nevertheless, Full HD playback is present thanks to the Widevine L1 certification. The phone’s speaker output is sufficiently loud to fill an average-sized room, with an additional push with the DTS audio support, further enriching the audio experience.

Software and Performance

In terms of software, the Infinix GT 10 Pro comes with XOS 13.1 for GT, built upon the Android 13 operating system. This tailored software, purpose-built for the GT lineup, boasts minimal bloatware. Similar to other Android-based interfaces, XOS 13.1 offers extensive customization opportunities. Users can personalize icons, change fonts, switch up wallpapers, and apply diverse themes.

While XOS 13.1 for GT might not boast the most visually refined appearance, its excessively gamified aesthetics will resonate well with Gen Z audiences. While promising a bloatware-free OS, Infinix includes some pre-installed apps like the comprehensive Google Apps suite, Amazon, PhonePe, Spotify, and LinkedIn. On the plus side, the user has the liberty to uninstall these apps.

Moving to performance, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC. This processor comes paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The chipset excels in benchmark tests and more notably, it handles day-to-day tasks with ease, ensuring a seamless experience devoid of any lags.

Gaming performance is another forte of the phone. In our tests, the phone managed to run light to medium-level gaming titles. Popular games such as Asphalt 9 Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, and PUBG had consistent frame rates, showcasing the phone’s top-tier gaming performance.

Camera and Battery

The Infinix GT 10 Pro houses a triple-camera setup on its rear, with a 108MP primary lens, accompanied by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera caters to selfies and video calls.

In terms of camera performance, the primary sensor excels under well-lit scenarios, delivering images with impressive detail and vibrant hues. Daylight captures through the main camera consistently have superior quality and true-to-life colors. However, low-light scenarios present a different narrative. The camera’s HDR performance is also inconsistent, occasionally resulting in washed-out images.

In contrast, the secondary 2MP sensors contribute minimally to the camera setup. Moving to the front, the GT 10 Pro’s selfie camera produces excellent portraits, that are characterized by solid background separation and appealing colors.

The battery performance of the Infinix GT 10 Pro is its highlight, which is possible due to its sizable 5,000mAh battery. During our two-week long use, the phone consistently delivered nearly 48 hours of use on a single charge. The GT 10 Pro comes with 45W fast charging support, and using the provided charger, the phone achieves a full charge in approximately an hour.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Review – The Verdict

The Infinix GT 10 Pro carries a lot of hardware for the price. It offers a large display, smooth performance, clean software, solid gaming, and noteworthy battery life. That said, it lacks in some areas including the cameras with just a single 108MP ‘usable’ lens. Priced at INR 19,999, the GT 10 Pro completely decimates the competition in most scenarios and is a perfect option for people looking for a phone with content consumption and gaming as their primary needs.