iQOO after weeks of teasing, finally announced their newest budget smartphone, the iQOO Z6 in the Indian market. The phone is a direct rebrand of the Vivo T1 5G smartphone that was launched a couple of weeks back. The phone is aimed at gamers and comes in at a starting price just north of INR 15,000.

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card.

On the optics front, the Z6 packs a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor along with two 2MP sensors. There is a 16MP selfie snapper on the front. The phone sports a slim design with an all-plastic build that is 8.25mm thick and carries a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

iQOO Z6 5G specsheet

6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel

120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor

Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD

Rear Cam: 50MP, 2MP depth, 2MP macro camera

16MP front camera (f/2.0)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Pricing & Availability

The iQOO Z6 comes in Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue color options. It is priced at INR15,499 for the 4GB/128GB model, INR16,999 for the 6GB/128GB model while the top-end 8GB/128GB model costs INR17,999. The phone will be available from Amazon starting March 22nd.