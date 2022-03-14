The gamer-focused smartphone brand iQOO just announced the launch date for their latest budget smartphone the iQOO Z6 5G. The phone seems to be a rebranded Vivo T1 5G smartphone that was recently launched in the country. The phone will launch on March 16th with a rumored starting price of INR 15,000.

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card. On the optics front, the Z6 is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor along with two 2MP sensors. There is a 16MP selfie snapper on the front.

The phone will sport a slim design with an all-plastic build, 8.25mm thickness, and is expected to carry a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

iQOO Z6 5G specsheet

6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel

120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor

Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD

Rear Cam: 50MP, 2MP depth, 2MP macro camera

16MP front camera (f/2.0)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers

5G(n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Pricing & Availability

The iQOO Z6 5G is expected to come in two color options, and two memory variants with a starting price of INR 15,000. We will know more about the phone in the coming days.