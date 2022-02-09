Vivo has come up with a new smartphone series for the Indian market and the very first product to come out of it is the Vivo T1 5G. It is a mid-range product and comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card. The phone gets support for just 2 5G bands and has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor along with two 2MP sensors. There is a 16MP selfie snapper on the front.

The Vivo T1 5G gets an all-plastic build, is 8.25mm in thickness and carries a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Vivo T1 5G specsheet

6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel

120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor

Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD

Rear Cam: 50MP, 2MP depth, 2MP macro camera

16MP front camera (f/2.0)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers

5G(n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo T1 5G comes in Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy colour options. It is priced at INR 15,990 for the 4/128GB model, INR 16,990 for the 6/128GB model and the 8/128GB model costs INR 19,990. The phone will be available from Flipkart, Vivo India online store and offline stores starting February 14th.