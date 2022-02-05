Vivo today announced it will be launching its T1 5G smartphone in India on February 9. The upcoming Vivo T1 5G will form part of the company’s performance-oriented Series T smartphones and will have top-notch performance to offer while being trendy in its looks as well, something that its makers hope will make the phone appeal to the young millennials. The Chinese company also claimed the T1 5G will also be the slimmest and fastest 5G phone to be available in India in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket. The phone will be on sale in India via Flipkart and Vivo online store as well as offline retail outlets as well.

Earlier, tipster Yogesh Brar had also claimed the phone is going to be priced below the Rs. 20,000 margin. We also have an idea of what the phone is going to be like on the inside thanks to multiple leaks we have had on this earlier. For instance, it is going to be the Snapdragon 695 SoC that would form the core of the phone and will be coupled to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM on the top model. However, the range will start with versions having 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM. Further, it is going to be the 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage that the smartphone will come with.

On the front, there is going to be a 6.58-inch full HD_ LCD panel having a 120 Hz refresh rate. Keeping the lights on will be a 5000 mAh battery backed by an 18 W fast charger. Among the other features, the phone will come with include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor while there is going to be a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

For optics, the Vivo T1 5G is tipped to come with a triple lens rear camera setup. That is expected to include a 50 MP primary sensor along with a pair of 2 MP sensors. The front would be getting a 16 MP sensor for selfies and video chats.