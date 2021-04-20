iQOO, the premium smartphone brand announced an extended partnership with BMW M Motorsport. The two brands first came together in 2020 and seem set to build on that well into the current year as well. The common factor is of course high performance and speed that both the companies conform to in the truest sense of the term.

The Chinese smartphone brand also took the opportunity to announce the launch of the iQOO 7 Legend, which happens to be the special edition version of its iQOO 7 series of flagship phones. Apart from top-end specs which again is basically the same as that of the iQOO 7, the special edition version is characterized by the presence of the iconic tri-color racing stripes that run along the length of the phone’s rear. Also engraved is the slogan, ‘Fascination Meets Innovation’.

The phone maker said the new iQOO 7 Legend builds on the company ethos of striving for better and better performance as well as unmatched experience. The idea is to provide buyers a sense of adventure through the use of cutting-edge technology as well as unmatched features. The tie-up with BMW M Motorsport is a further testament of the pursuit of excellence and speed. With the new iQOO 7 Legend, the company is targeting the young and tech-savvy buyer segment.

The partner sponsorship started in 2020, with the iQOO BMW M4 DTM participation in the spectacular 2020 DTM season. It continues this year too with the iQOO sponsored car competing in the 2021 24H Nürburgring race in June.