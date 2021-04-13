The iQOO 7 is all set to storm into the Indian smartphone scene starting April 26 and is going to be available in the country exclusively via Amazon.in. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC, the upcoming iQOO7 sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+AMOLED punch-hole display having a 120 Hz max refresh rate. The phone runs Funtouch OS based on Android 11. The phone was earlier announced in January.

The camera setup at the rear comprises of three sensors, which include a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP telephoto lens, along with another 13 MP sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots. There is going to be a 16 MP front shooter for selfies and video calls. Keeping the lights on is a 4000 mAh battery backed by 120W charging tech. For security, there is going to be an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

Accompanying the standard iQOO 7 is the iQOO 7 Legend that has been designed in collaboration with BMW M Motorsport. The special edition model however has the same internal build as the iQOO 7 but has a more fascinating exterior color scheme which comprises of strips of red, black, and blue running across the length of the phone. The rear is also done up in leather.

Coming to price, well, that is being held off right now. We aren’t exactly sure what the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend will cost in India though the iQOO 7 is expected to be priced less than Rs. 40,000.