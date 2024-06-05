iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions Leaked, Hinting at Sci-Fi Form Factor

Leaked information about the dimensions of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max has revealed significant changes that suggest a “sci-fi form factor.” This anticipated model from Apple is expected to feature larger dimensions and advanced design elements, setting it apart from its predecessors.

Dimensions and Display

According to the leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport a 6.9-inch display, a noticeable increase from the 6.7-inch screen of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This enlargement results in the device being taller and wider. Specifically, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to be 163mm in height and 77.58mm in width, compared to the 159.9mm height and 76.70mm width of the iPhone 15 Pro Max​​.

Design and Materials

Apple is expected to maintain the use of Grade 5 Titanium for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro models. This material choice, coupled with a brushed finish and curved design, aims to offer durability and a premium feel. Additionally, the new model will reportedly feature ultra-thin bezels made possible by Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology, enhancing the visual appeal of the device​​.

New Features

One of the most talked-about new features is the addition of a capacitive “Capture Button.” This button, likely aimed at enhancing camera functionality, will complement the existing Action Button. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is also expected to retain the periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, a feature introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro Max​​.

Camera Layout

In line with the design changes, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to have a vertical camera array, a departure from the diagonal arrangement seen in recent models. This design choice is speculated to accommodate new spatial video capture capabilities​​.

Release Timeline

As is customary with Apple’s release cycle, the iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is expected to be unveiled in the fall of 2024. While these leaks provide early insights into the dimensions and features of the new model, it is important to note that the design is not yet finalized and may undergo changes before the official launch​​.

The leaked dimensions and design details of the iPhone 16 Pro Max suggest a significant evolution in Apple’s smartphone lineup. With larger displays, advanced materials, and new features, this model promises to deliver an enhanced user experience that aligns with a futuristic “sci-fi” aesthetic.