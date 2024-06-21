iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: Will Apple Intelligence AI be Available on the Standard Models?

The upcoming iPhone 16 series is already generating significant buzz, with rumors and speculation about its features and capabilities swirling around the tech world. One key question on everyone’s mind is whether the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models will be able to run Apple Intelligence AI, the cutting-edge suite of AI-powered features introduced by Apple.

Apple Intelligence AI: A Game-Changer for iPhone Users

Apple Intelligence AI, announced at WWDC 2024, encompasses a range of exciting functionalities, including a more contextually aware Siri, advanced image generation tools, and improved language processing capabilities. However, initial reports suggested that these features might be limited to the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro models due to their more powerful A17 Pro chip.

New Possibilities for Standard iPhone 16 Models

Recent developments have indicated that Apple might be expanding the availability of Apple Intelligence AI to the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models. This is due to Apple’s expected adoption of TSMC’s N3E 3nm node for the A18 Bionic chip, which is rumored to power the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. While the N3E node might be slightly less powerful than the N3P node used for the A18 Pro chip in the iPhone 16 Pro models, it could still be capable of running Apple Intelligence AI, albeit with potential minor performance differences.

Factors Influencing Apple’s Decision

Several factors could influence Apple’s decision to include Apple Intelligence AI on the standard iPhone 16 models. Expanding the feature’s availability could drive sales of the standard models, particularly among users who are not willing to pay the premium for the Pro models. Additionally, Apple might be working on optimizing Apple Intelligence AI to run efficiently on the A18 Bionic chip, making it feasible for the standard models to support the feature.

While the evidence suggests that the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models could potentially run Apple Intelligence AI, Apple has not yet officially confirmed this. We will have to wait for the official announcement of the iPhone 16 series later this year to know for sure.