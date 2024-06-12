iPhone 16: All the Major News, Leaks, and Rumours So Far

As anticipation builds for the iPhone 16, the rumour mill is churning with details about Apple’s upcoming flagship series. Slated for a fall 2024 release, the iPhone 16 series is expected to include significant updates in display, battery, and design features, marking another evolution in Apple’s smartphone lineup.

Display and Design Enhancements

The iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to sport larger screens, with the Pro expected to have a 6.3-inch display and the Pro Max bumping up to 6.9 inches. This increase in screen size is a subtle yet significant change from their predecessors, which featured 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, respectively. In addition to size, the displays are expected to be brighter, reaching up to 1,200 nits for standard brightness, maintaining the levels introduced with the iPhone 13 Pro.

Aesthetically, the iPhone 16 Pro models may transition to more refined bezels using an advanced under-display system known as Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology. This could significantly slim down the bezels, providing a more seamless visual experience.

Revolutionary Button Design

A notable innovation in the iPhone 16 series may be the introduction of solid-state buttons. Dubbed “Project Bongo,” this development would see the transition of all iPhone 16 buttons—Action, Power, and Volume—to capacitive, non-physical versions. This move, mirroring changes in devices like the Apple Watch Ultra, could enhance the tactile responsiveness of the device.

Battery Life and Performance

Leaps in battery performance are also anticipated, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max possibly featuring a 4,676mAh battery, an increase from the 4,422mAh battery in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This upgrade, combined with enhanced energy efficiency from the new Apple A18 Pro chip—Apple’s second-generation 3nm chip—promises better performance and potentially longer battery life across the board.

Camera Innovations

Camera technology continues to be a focus for Apple, with the introduction of a new Capture button speculated. This button might allow users greater control over their photography, with features like swipe-to-zoom and press-to-shoot functionalities, enhancing the iPhone’s appeal to photography enthusiasts.

Colors and Finishing

Color options for the iPhone 16 Pro are expected to include black, white, silver, gray, and a new “Natural Titanium,” likely replacing the blue titanium option from the iPhone 15 Pro. The finishing process for the titanium is expected to yield a glossier appearance, resembling the stainless steel finishes of earlier models but with greater scratch resistance.