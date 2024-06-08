iOS 18 Update: New AI Tools to Improve Siri, Search, and More

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 is poised to introduce a suite of new AI features that promise to refine user experience across various applications, including Siri, Spotlight Search, and Safari. Here’s a breakdown of the anticipated updates based on recent leaks.

Enhanced Siri and Spotlight Search Capabilities

The integration of a new on-device large language model known as “Ajax” is expected to significantly enhance the functionality of Siri and Spotlight Search. This AI enhancement will allow Siri to offer more precise and contextually appropriate responses and suggestions. Spotlight Search will benefit from improved sorting algorithms and more intelligent search results, making the tool even more intuitive for users seeking quick information​​.

Safari’s Intelligent Search

Safari is set to receive an “Intelligent Search” feature, which will provide brief summaries of web pages directly within the search interface. This will be particularly useful for users looking to understand the gist of a page without having to navigate through the entire content​.

Integration Across Apps

iOS 18 will also see greater integration between different system applications. For example, the Notes app will now include functionality from Voice Memos and possibly other third-party apps. Apple Music will introduce Smart Transitions and Passthrough features, aimed at enhancing the listening experience by smoothly transitioning between tracks and potentially integrating with Dolby Atmos​​.

Privacy and On-device Processing

In line with Apple’s focus on privacy, many of these AI capabilities, including the text and document analysis features in Safari and Messages, will be processed on-device. This minimizes the need for cloud processing and ensures that personal data does not leave the device more than necessary​​.

Expected Release and Device Compatibility

iOS 18 is expected to debut at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and will subsequently be available on newer iPhone models. However, it’s important to note that some of the more advanced AI features might not be supported on older devices​​.