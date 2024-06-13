iOS 18 Update: Comprehensive List of Compatible iPhone Models

With the announcement of iOS 18, Apple users are eagerly anticipating the new features and enhancements that will be included in the update. Scheduled for release in September 2024, iOS 18 promises several upgrades aimed at improving user experience across compatible iPhone models. This article provides a detailed overview of which iPhone models will support iOS 18 and which will not, ensuring you are prepared for the next major iOS update.

What iPhone Models are Compatible with iOS 18?

According to Apple’s pattern of providing software support for iPhone models, iOS 18 will be compatible with a range of devices, ensuring that many users can enjoy the new features. The models expected to receive the update include:

iPhone SE (2nd generation) and iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 series (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max)

iPhone 12 series (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max)

iPhone 13 series (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max)

iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max)

iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Apple’s consistent pattern of supporting devices from the last 4-5 years suggests that these models will be able to handle the advancements iOS 18 brings.

Which iPhone Models Will Not Support iOS 18?

Models older than the iPhone XR, including the iPhone X and previous iterations, will not receive the iOS 18 update. As technology progresses and the demands of new software increase, older devices typically lack the hardware capabilities necessary to support the latest features effectively.

Key Features and Enhancements in iOS 18

The upcoming iOS 18 includes several exciting new features aimed at enhancing the functionality and user experience:

Control Center Customization : The new multi-paginated Control Center allows for more customization, letting users adjust toggle size and position according to their preferences.

: The new multi-paginated Control Center allows for more customization, letting users adjust toggle size and position according to their preferences. Improved Messaging and Communication : iOS 18 introduces RCS messaging for better integration with Android devices, as well as scheduled sending and additional reaction options in the Messages app.

: iOS 18 introduces RCS messaging for better integration with Android devices, as well as scheduled sending and additional reaction options in the Messages app. Enhanced Privacy Features : New privacy features include the ability to lock apps with Face ID or Touch ID and more controlled access to the contact list.

: New privacy features include the ability to lock apps with Face ID or Touch ID and more controlled access to the contact list. Advanced Accessibility Options: iOS 18 will introduce new accessibility features, enhancing the user experience for individuals with disabilities.

This update underscores Apple’s commitment to enhancing user experience through significant software upgrades while extending the life cycle of its devices through continued support for older models.