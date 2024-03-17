iOS 18 Leaks Surface Ahead of Apple’s WWDC Announcement

Apple fans are getting an early peek at the possible features of iOS 18 after reports surfaced that an internal build of the operating system has been leaked. The leak comes a few months before Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where new software advancements are traditionally unveiled. While details are still emerging, the leaked build offers some clues about the direction of Apple’s upcoming mobile operating system.

Key Highlights

Apple keeps a tight lid on its software developments in the lead-up to WWDC. However, an early build of iOS 18 codenamed “VendorUI” has reportedly snuck through and is circulating amongst Apple partners. The primary purpose of this version seems to be quality assurance.

News of the leak comes from a credible but private post on Twitter (later reported by MacRumors). While full feature details remain scarce, here’s what we know—and what’s being speculated upon—so far:

AI and Siri Take Center Stage

One of the most anticipated aspects of iOS 18, and likely other Apple operating system updates, is a significant focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). This could signal a major shakeup for Siri, Apple’s digital assistant, potentially introducing a more interactive chatbot-like experience.

RCS Support Could Finally Arrive

Sources are hinting that iOS 18 may finally address a long-standing complaint among iPhone users – seamless communication with Android devices. RCS (Rich Communication Services) integration would improve the iMessage experience when interacting with Android users.

Design Updates

Some sources speculate that iOS 18 could bring a visual overhaul. While the extent of these changes is unknown, a refresh would align with Apple’s tendency to update the iOS interface periodically.

A New Look and Accessibility

What’s Next?

Since leaks like this rarely remain contained, we can anticipate a flurry of additional rumors and possible feature reveals in the coming weeks. Apple will almost certainly address the leak in due course. The company’s official unveiling of iOS 18 features remains on track for their WWDC conference.