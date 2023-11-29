Twitter Loses 3 Million Monthly UK Visitors Following Musk Takeover

Twitter, now rebranded as X, has witnessed a significant drop in its UK userbase following Elon Musk’s tumultuous takeover in October 2022. According to data from media regulator Ofcom, Twitter’s monthly adult UK audience has declined by 2.8 million since May 2022, falling from 26.8 million to 24 million.

Key Highlights

Twitter’s monthly adult UK audience has declined by 2.8 million since May 2022.

The decline coincides with Elon Musk’s takeover of the company in October 2022.

Experts suggest that Musk’s controversial leadership and policy changes have alienated some users.

Rival social media platforms like TikTok have seen a corresponding increase in UK users.

This decline in Twitter’s UK userbase coincides with Musk’s implementation of sweeping changes to the platform, including mass layoffs, the reinstatement of banned accounts, and the introduction of paid verification. These decisions have sparked widespread criticism and concerns about the future of the platform.

Experts believe that Musk’s controversial leadership and policy changes have alienated some users, leading to a decline in engagement and a shift towards rival social media platforms. TikTok, in particular, has seen a corresponding increase in UK users, gaining 4.6 million users in the same period that Twitter’s userbase shrank.

Elon Musk’s leadership style and policy decisions have been at the forefront of discussions surrounding Twitter’s decline in the UK. His decision to reinstate banned accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump, sparked concerns about increased online abuse and hate speech. Additionally, Musk’s mass layoffs and the introduction of paid verification have raised questions about the company’s commitment to its employees and its commitment to fostering a free and open platform.

Concerns Over Twitter’s Future Under Musk’s Leadership

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has been marked by uncertainty and controversy, with many questioning his vision for the platform and his ability to effectively manage the company. His decision to reinstate banned accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump, has raised concerns about the potential for increased online abuse and hate speech.

The decline in Twitter‘s UK userbase is a worrying sign for the company, particularly as the UK represents a significant market for social media. With Musk’s leadership continuing to attract criticism, it remains to be seen whether Twitter can regain the trust of users and reverse its declining userbase trend.

Twitter’s loss of 3 million monthly UK visitors is a significant blow to the company, particularly during a time when social media usage is at an all-time high. Musk’s controversial leadership and policy changes have undoubtedly played a role in this decline, and it remains to be seen whether the platform can regain its lost ground under his leadership. As Twitter faces an uncertain future, rival social media platforms like TikTok are poised to capitalize on the opportunity to attract new users.