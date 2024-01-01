iOS 17 & 18: 8 Features Apple Might Pack into Your iPhone in 2024

Apple’s iOS updates are eagerly awaited events, each one promising a fresh slate of features and functionalities for iPhone users. With 2024 just beginning, speculation is already rife about what iOS 17 and its eventual successor, iOS 18, might hold.

Key Highlights:

Enhanced security: Stolen Device Protection and improved iCloud Keychain access.

Smarter Siri: Generative AI and deeper integration with third-party apps.

Connected experiences: Collaborative Apple Music playlists and AirPlay in more public spaces.

Openness and interoperability: App sideloading in the EU and RCS support in Messages.

Beyond borders: Roadside assistance via satellite and next-generation CarPlay.

Based on various leaks, rumors, and Apple’s own hints, here are eight noteworthy features we could see in the coming year:

Bolstering Security and Privacy:

Security and privacy remain paramount for Apple, and iOS 17 and 18 are expected to double down on these aspects. One such feature is “Stolen Device Protection,” which could leverage the Find My network to detect stolen devices even when offline. Additionally, improved iCloud Keychain access could allow users to manage passwords and passkeys directly from the Wallet app.

Siri Gets Smarter with Generative AI:

Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, might receive a significant upgrade with the integration of generative AI. This could enable Siri to not only understand and respond to complex queries but also engage in more natural and nuanced conversations. Furthermore, deeper integration with third-party apps could allow Siri to perform tasks within those apps directly, enhancing its overall utility.

Collaborative Playlists and Broader AirPlay Reach:

Music lovers on Apple Music could rejoice in the possibility of collaborative playlists. This feature, rumored to be in the works, would allow friends and family to curate playlists together, adding a social dimension to music listening. Additionally, AirPlay support might expand to include hotel room TVs and other public spaces, making it easier to share your music experience with others.

App Sideloading Arrives in Europe:

Following pressure from regulators, Apple might finally open up its iOS ecosystem to app sideloading in the European Union. This would allow users to install apps from sources other than the App Store, potentially offering more choice and flexibility. However, Apple is likely to implement safeguards to ensure security and privacy are not compromised.

RCS Messaging Bridges the Platform Gap:

Bridging the communication gap between iPhone and Android users, Apple is reportedly planning to embrace the Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging standard. This would enable features like high-resolution media sharing, read receipts, and improved group chat functionality, regardless of the recipient’s device platform.

Satellite SOS Reaches Beyond Cellular Coverage:

For those venturing beyond the reach of cellular networks, iOS 17 and 18 might bring satellite-based emergency communication. This feature, similar to what some Android phones already offer, could allow users to send SOS messages and access basic location data even in remote areas.

Next-Gen CarPlay Reimagines In-Car Experiences:

CarPlay, Apple’s in-car infotainment system, might get a major overhaul in the coming year. Features like a redesigned interface, deeper integration with vehicle systems, and support for augmented reality navigation could potentially transform the driving experience.

A World Without Walls:

Apple’s focus on user experience could extend beyond individual devices in 2024. With features like seamless device setup and cross-platform continuity, users might enjoy a more connected and fluid experience across their Apple ecosystem, blurring the lines between iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches.

While many of these features remain unconfirmed, they paint a picture of an iOS 17 and 18 experience that emphasizes security, smarter assistants, richer social interactions, and a more open and connected ecosystem. As Apple gears up for its annual WWDC event in June, where new iOS versions are typically unveiled, iPhone users can eagerly await the official reveal of these potential innovations.