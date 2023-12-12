Apple Pushes Back AirPlay in Hotels and Collaborative Apple Music Playlists to 2024

Following the recent release of iOS 17.2, Apple has confirmed the delay of two much-awaited features: AirPlay in hotels and collaborative Apple Music playlists. Both features were initially promised to arrive sometime in 2023, but Apple has now officially pushed their release back to 2024.

Key Highlights:

Two highly anticipated iOS 17 features, AirPlay in hotels and collaborative Apple Music playlists, are delayed until 2024.

Apple initially promised the features would arrive by the end of 2023.

The delay is likely due to technical challenges or difficulties with partner integrations.

No specific date has been given for the release of the delayed features.

Users can still enjoy other new features released with iOS 17, including the Journal app and spatial video capture.

Delayed Delivery: AirPlay in Hotels and Collaborative Apple Music Playlists

The AirPlay in hotels feature was designed to allow users to seamlessly stream content from their iPhone or iPad to compatible TVs in hotel rooms. This promised to eliminate the need for cumbersome cables or adapters, making it easier to enjoy movies, shows, and music during travel.

The collaborative Apple Music playlists feature, on the other hand, was aimed at enhancing the music sharing experience. It would have allowed users to create and edit playlists together in real-time, a capability currently missing from the Apple Music platform.

Reasons for the Delay

The specific reasons for the delay remain unclear. However, some possible explanations include:

Technical challenges: Developing and implementing new features, especially those involving integration with third-party systems, can often encounter unforeseen technical challenges. These challenges might have required additional time to resolve.

Partner integrations: Both delayed features rely on partnerships with other companies. The need to finalize these partnerships and ensure smooth integration could have contributed to the delay.

Current Landscape and Future Expectations

Despite the delay, users can still enjoy a range of new features introduced with iOS 17.2. These include the Journal app for private note-taking and organization, and spatial video capture capabilities for immersive video experiences.

Apple has not provided a specific date for the release of the delayed features in 2024. However, users can expect to receive updates and announcements as the development progresses.

Apple’s decision to delay AirPlay in hotels and collaborative Apple Music playlists to 2024 is likely due to technical or partnership-related challenges. While disappointing for many users, this delay allows for further refinement and testing to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience upon release. In the meantime, users can still explore and enjoy the other exciting features introduced with the latest iOS updates.