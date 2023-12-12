Apple Watch Gets a Boost: watchOS 10.2 Released with Improved Health Features and More

Apple has released watchOS 10.2, a new software update for the Apple Watch that brings several improvements and new features. The update is available for all Apple Watch models, including the latest Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Key Highlights:

Siri gains access to Health app data: Users with Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can now ask Siri questions about their health data, like “Hey Siri, what’s my resting heart rate?”

Swiping to change watch faces becomes easier: Users can now enable an option in Settings to swipe left or right to switch between watch faces.

Option to confirm ending workouts: Users can now choose to confirm ending a workout session in Settings, preventing accidental terminations.

New developer features: watchOS 10.2 also includes new features and APIs for developers, enabling them to create even more powerful and innovative apps for the Apple Watch.

Siri Gets Smarter with Health Data Access:

One of the most notable features of watchOS 10.2 is the improved integration between Siri and the Health app. Users with Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can now ask Siri questions about their health data, such as their heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep patterns. This makes it easier than ever to stay informed about your health and wellness.

Switching Watch Faces Made Simpler:

watchOS 10.2 also makes it easier to switch between watch faces. Users can now enable an option in Settings to swipe left or right on the watch face to switch to another one. This is a more convenient way to change your watch face throughout the day, depending on your activity or mood.

Confirmation for Ending Workouts:

To prevent accidental termination of workouts, watchOS 10.2 introduces an option to confirm ending a workout session. This can be enabled in Settings and provides an extra layer of security to ensure your workout data is accurate.

New Features for Developers:

watchOS 10.2 also includes several new features and APIs for developers. These tools allow developers to create even more powerful and innovative apps for the Apple Watch. Some of the new features include:

Background App Refresh improvements: Apps can now refresh their content more efficiently in the background, even when the app is not running.

New sensor data access: Developers can now access data from the Apple Watch’s built-in sensors, such as the gyroscope and accelerometer, to create new types of apps.

Improved WatchKit APIs: Apple has improved several WatchKit APIs to make it easier for developers to create great Apple Watch apps.

Overall, watchOS 10.2 is a significant update that brings several new features and improvements to the Apple Watch. It is a must-have update for all Apple Watch users.

