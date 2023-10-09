Instagram’s Delayed iPad App: A Strategic Decision or Simply Not a Priority

As the digital age continues to evolve, platforms and apps are expected to adapt and cater to a wide range of devices. However, Instagram, one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, seems to be taking a different route. Despite the growing demand and anticipation, Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, recently reiterated that an iPad app is not on their immediate agenda.

Key Highlights:

Instagram still lacks a dedicated app for the iPad.

CEO Adam Mosseri mentions other features as more pressing than an iPad app.

Last year, Mosseri highlighted the relatively smaller user base of Instagram on iPad as a reason for the delay.

Despite the absence of an Instagram app, Meta’s other platforms like Facebook have iPadOS versions.

Questions arise about Meta’s new microblogging platform, Threads, which also lacks an iPadOS version.

A Deep Dive into Instagram’s Stance on iPad App:

Instagram, initially launched as an iPhone app, has expanded its reach to Android and the web. Yet, the iPad remains an untouched territory. Adam Mosseri, in a recent interaction on Instagram stories, responded to users’ queries about the much-anticipated iPad app. While he didn’t dismiss the idea entirely, he emphasized that there are other features and updates that currently take precedence.

The CEO’s stance might come as a surprise to many, especially considering the iPad’s popularity. However, Mosseri, in a previous interaction with YouTuber Marques Brownlee, shed light on the reasoning behind this decision. He pointed out that the number of Instagram users on iPad is not significant enough to prioritize its development. To put things into perspective, Apple reportedly shipped over 42 million iPhone units in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 10 million iPad units in the same period.

Meta’s Approach to iPadOS:

While Instagram’s delay in launching an iPad app raises eyebrows, it’s essential to note that Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has other platforms optimized for iPadOS. Facebook, for instance, has a dedicated app for iPad users. This disparity brings forth questions about Meta’s overall strategy and resource allocation.

Furthermore, Threads, Meta’s new microblogging platform akin to Instagram, is also missing from the iPadOS scene. Although a web version of Threads was introduced in August, which is accessible on desktops and tablets, it doesn’t offer the seamless experience a native app would.

Interestingly, while the iPad remains sidelined, Instagram has developed a version for Android tablets. This decision further fuels the debate on whether the delay is a strategic move or merely a matter of priorities.

Summary:

Instagram’s decision to postpone the development of an iPad app has been a topic of discussion for quite some time. While CEO Adam Mosseri has provided reasons, the growing demand from users and the platform’s expansion on other devices makes one wonder if and when Instagram will bridge this gap. Only time will tell if the iPad will join the ranks of devices boasting a dedicated Instagram app or if it will remain on the waiting list.