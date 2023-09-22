Threads Removes “Share to Twitter” Option Due to Low Usage

In a recent development, the social media platform Threads has decided to remove the “share to Twitter” option from its posts. This decision was taken due to the feature’s low usage, as confirmed by one of the platform’s engineers.

Background

Ever since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022, there has been a growing sentiment among users that the platform is on a decline. This belief stems from various changes implemented by Musk post-acquisition. As a result, several platforms have emerged, attempting to fill the void and capture Twitter’s user base. One such platform is Meta’s Threads, which was launched on July 5, 2023.

Initial Integration with Twitter

When Threads was initially launched, it provided users with the option to share their posts directly to Twitter. However, this feature has now been discontinued due to its limited use. On September 21, 2023, a user highlighted this change on Threads, stating that the direct sharing option to Twitter was missing from the share menu. The user expressed their surprise, mentioning how they previously had the capability to post directly to Twitter.

Official Response

Shortly after the user’s post, an engineer from Threads responded, explaining the reason behind the removal. The engineer stated, “We unshipped it due to low usage.”

Community Reactions

The decision to remove the “share to Twitter” option sparked various reactions from the Threads community. Some users humorously commented on the situation, with one stating, “Somebody at Twitter HQ is having a stroke right now,” while another simply responded with “lol.”

Other Updates from Threads

Apart from the removal of the Twitter sharing option, Threads has introduced several other features in recent times. On September 21, the platform rolled out multi-account support for its mobile application. Additionally, users can now search for specific posts on Threads using keywords.

