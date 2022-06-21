Infinix INBook X1 Slim goes live for sale today on Flipkart

Ads

Work in style as the newest entrant from the INBook X1 series by Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION group, finally goes on sale on Flipkart from today. The INBook X 1 Slim is the Slimmest & Lightest laptop in the segment, promising maximum portability. Weighing just 1.24 kg with 14.8 mm thickness, the 10th Generation Intel core device is packed with several first-in-segment features and is available in three processor variants i3 (8 GB + 256 GB | 8GB+512 GB), i5 (8 GB + 512GB |16GB+512 GB), and the top speed i7 (16GB+512 GB). Users can take their pick from four trendy and vibrant colors: Starfall Grey, Cosmic Blue, Noble Red and Aurora Green.

Axis Bank users can get a discount of up to Rs.3000 by making purchases using a credit card or debit card.

Variant Price With Axis bank Offer i3-8+256 29990 27990 i3-8+512 32990 30990 i5-8+512 39990 36990 i5-16+512 44990 41990 i7-16+512 49990 46990

The laptop sports a 14-inch full HD+ IPS display with 300 NITS of peak brightness and 100% sRGB color reproduction. This makes it an ideal device for use at home and the office. Additionally, with its HD Webcam and two-layer stereo speakers with advanced DTS sound technology, users can enjoy video streaming from Netflix and Amazon Prime and play basic games with good sound quality. The INBook X 1 Slim laptop even has a dual-star light camera feature that enhances visibility when making video calls or attending zoom meetings in low-light situations.

Powered by a high-capacity 50Wh battery backup, the laptop is an excellent choice for those who spend most of their time glued to it during long work hours. Ensuring a perfect balance of power and portability, the INBook X 1 Slim gives almost 11 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of regular work, and 9 hours of video playback. It is backed by A high-power Type C multi-utility charger that allows users to share data, charge their smartphones and laptops, and simultaneously supports the battery. The 65W easy-to-carry Type-C charger can charge the laptop 100% in 90 minutes.

For optimal performance, the INBook X 1 Slim laptops are powered by 10th Generation Intel core processor with i3, i5 and i7 variants compatible with Windows 11 Home. The laptops also come with massive storage of up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, promising 5X Faster than standard SATA SSDs for the users to experience a reading speed of 2400 MBs and a writing speed of 1900 MBs. Their dual-channel memory of 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM further allows the users to flawlessly accomplish demanding tasks at once, such as creating heavy presentations, graphic designing, and programming.

The Infinix INBook X1 Slim comes loaded with other cool features like the Ice Storm 1.0 Cooling System that controls the device temperature during prolonged gaming, working and consuming content. All three variants come installed with multiple connectivity ports and Wi-Fi 5 for faster downloads.