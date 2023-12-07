iMessage Dodges EU Regulations, Staying Exclusive to Apple Devices

Apple’s popular messaging app, iMessage, has received a reprieve from the European Union’s new “Digital Markets Act” (DMA). This means iMessage will not be forced to open up its platform to interoperate with other messaging services like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, as originally intended by the DMA.

Key Highlights:

iMessage won’t qualify under the EU’s “Digital Markets Act” due to low business usage.

Interoperability with other messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger won’t be mandatory.

Android users remain locked out of iMessage’s exclusive features and blue bubble status.

Apple maintains control over its messaging ecosystem, potentially hindering competition in the mobile app market.

EU investigates additional services to potentially include under the “Digital Markets Act.”

iMessage Remains Apple’s Tightly Guarded Gem, Escaping EU Regulations

The DMA seeks to regulate the behavior of large tech companies, dubbed “gatekeepers,” by enforcing stricter antitrust rules. One key aspect of the DMA involves promoting interoperability between messaging services, potentially breaking down walled gardens and fostering competition within the mobile app market.

However, iMessage has seemingly slipped through the cracks of the DMA due to its limited business usage. The EU’s interpretation is that iMessage primarily serves consumers and is not considered a core platform for business communication. Consequently, it falls outside the scope of the DMA’s interoperability requirements.

Android Users Remain on the Outside Looking In

This news comes as a disappointment to many Android users who have long hoped for iMessage compatibility. The exclusivity of iMessage has been a source of contention, with users complaining about the “green bubble” stigma associated with non-Apple devices. This exclusivity also hinders communication and file sharing between users on different platforms.

Apple’s decision to keep iMessage closed raises concerns about the company’s commitment to fair competition and open communication. By maintaining control over its messaging ecosystem, Apple potentially limits user choice and hinders the growth of other messaging services.

The Future of iMessage and Messaging App Regulation

Despite iMessage’s current exemption, the EU is still investigating other services that might fall under the DMA’s umbrella. This investigation could potentially include messaging apps that are not primarily focused on business communication but still hold a significant market share.

The future of iMessage and messaging app regulation remains uncertain. While the current situation favors Apple’s exclusivity, the EU’s evolving regulatory landscape could lead to changes down the line. Ultimately, the goal of open communication and a fairer digital market will likely continue to drive regulatory efforts in the years to come.