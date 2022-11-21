NETGEAR Pro Wi-Fi Access Points are Ideal for High-Performance data Communications in Home or Business

Today, when the market for enterprise Wi-Fi is expanding, adding a standalone Access Point to an existing network can be an inexpensive and easy tool to improve overall site connection quality and capacity for client devices. As the existing router in your home or small business has a limited capacity and range, APs can be used to complement the Wi-Fi for better coverage, security, and reliability. Nearly any location on your site with a wired Ethernet port can become the origin of a second or third Wi-Fi. With an AP, users can upgrade their last-generation integrated modems-wireless router combo devices relegated to a closet somewhere. Just run a cable from that device to your WAP and you’re ready to provide next-generation Wi-Fi from anywhere that cable reaches.

NETGEAR, a global company that provides enterprise-grade Wi-Fi and networking solutions to businesses and managed service providers has the largest portfolio of Access Points with the very latest wireless standards (Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E).

Salient features of NETGEAR Pro Wi-Fi Access Points:

High Performance

NETGEAR APs are built with the latest wireless technology and superior antenna design to achieve the fastest wireless speeds possible. All Pro Wi-Fi access points incorporate a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port to create a super-fast, non-blocking connection to a multi-gig switch or router.

Available in different sizes

Designed for small and midsize businesses and high-end residential custom installs, NETGEAR Pro Wi-Fi APs deliver superior performance, reliability, and security. A variety of sizes and capabilities provide a choice of coverage area and connected devices with the ability to be powered via PoE for single cable deployment.

Superior wireless security

NETGEAR Pro Wi-Fi access points deliver both wired and wireless access without compromising on security through network segmentation. Critical data networks can be securely separated from guest or client networks through Virtual Local Area Networks (VLANs) without sacrificing bandwidth or wireless connectivity.

Ease of installation Deploying

NETGEAR Pro Wi-Fi access points (APs) are simple and fast with an intuitive Insight remote management platform and Power over Ethernet (PoE). Insight is a cloud-based service, so there’s no need for additional hardware to install, configure or maintain. And with PoE, a single cable for data and power makes installation a breeze.

Ideal Management Platform for MSPs

NETGEAR’s Insight remote management platform provides multi-location, multitenancy, multi-level admin users and a host of other outstanding features tailored for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) enabling a higher level of customer service and a recurring revenue stream.

Pricing and Availability:

NETGEAR Wi-Fi Access Points are available through authorized NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels (price on request).