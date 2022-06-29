Huawei Unveils a New Optical Vision to Help Operators Achieve Business Success

Ads

Recently, at the 9th Huawei Optical Innovation Forum, Huawei unveiled its new vision for optical transport networks — “λ to Everywhere, Premium Connectivity Lighting Up the Digital World”. This new vision focuses on bringing the optical transport network (OTN) to edge nodes to provide ubiquitous premium connectivity and build green and simplified optical networks, helping operators achieve business success.

Premium connectivity: As industry digitalization drives the rapid growth of the premium private line market, there are ever-increasing requirements for high bandwidth, low latency, high reliability, and short time to market (TTM). To meet such requirements, OTN provides deterministic premium connectivity.

Green and simplified architecture: OTN is deployed at the edge of the metro network to support integrated access of all services and implement one-hop connection to the cloud. This network features low TCO and power consumption as well as flattened architecture.

Ultra-broadband: OTN uses the wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) technology to provide 100 Tbit/s bandwidth over each optical fiber.

As a leader in the global optical network industry, Huawei continuously develops new technologies to keep up with industry trends and meet ever-changing requirements. Huawei has launched green pluggable 400G and high-performance 400G modules to promote the large-scale commercial use of 400G in various scenarios. Huawei also released the industry’s first single-wavelength 1.6T technology, which has been tested in Germany. In addition, Huawei’s ultra-broadband spectrum Super C120+L120 doubles the available spectrum. These technological innovations signify historic breakthroughs in the optical transport field.

Huawei constantly develops new and innovative products to meet operators’ service requirements. In 2017, Huawei launched the industry’s first all-optical switching (OXC) solution, with more than 3000 sets of OXC devices having been deployed worldwide to date. This year, Huawei launched the Blade OXC solution to help operators build green and simplified networks. Huawei’s compact Edge OTN solution drives OTN to edge, achieving simple deployment and one-stop access for all services. Huawei’s innovative OTN point-to-multipoint (P2MP) solution can reduce costs and improve efficiency, helping operators build inclusive OTN premium private lines.

Every year, Huawei increases its investment in the optical field in order to maintain technological leadership. At the 9th Huawei Optical Innovation Forum, Victor Zhou, President of Huawei’s Transmission Network Product Line, said, “Huawei has remained committed to strategic investment and technological innovation in the optical communications field for many years, empowering operators to build ubiquitous premium connectivity. OTN is used to connect data centers and deployed downwards to COs, sites, campuses, and buildings to enable the digital transformation of various industries, thereby achieving the vision of ‘λ to Everywhere, Premium Connectivity Lighting Up the Digital World’.”