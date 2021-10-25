Huawei has announced the launch of its new range of truly wireless earbuds named FreeBuds 4i in India. The TWS offers advanced features and comes with integrated acoustics components as well as supporting algorithms that are designed to generate inverted soundwaves. This ensures more effective noise cancellation thereby allowing for clearer audio even in noisy environments. Then there also is the ‘Awareness’ mode as well that ensures enough noise to filter in to allow the user to be aware of his or her surroundings.

Otherwise, the FreeBuds 4i comes with a 10 mm dynamic driver as well as a PEEK+PU polymer diaphragm that allows for a deeper bass effect. Further adding to the immersive sound effect is the rear chamber design that allows for a consistent sound effect and ensures quality audio reaching your ears in most conditions. Plus, there are advanced low latency algorithms at work as well to ensure lag between audio and video during game-playing is reduced to just the minimum. The earbuds feature touch-sensitive controls too and connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.2.

Coming to its battery backup, there is a 55 mAh battery within each of the earbuds along with another 215 mAh power-pack included within the charging case. All of this ensures the FreeBuds 4i is able to last a full 10 hours of music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call on a single full charge. It supports fast charging too and can provide 4 hours of music playback when plugged in for just 10 mins.

As for its price, the new FreeBuds 4i comes for Rs. 7,990 and is slated to go on sale on Amazon from October 27 onwards. However, there is a Diwali offer currently running wherein there is a flat Rs. 1000 discount applicable. The offer is valid till Nov. 5. There are other attractive offers available as well, including no-cost EMI. Color options the TWS is available in include Ceramic White, Carbon Black, Red, and Silver Frost.