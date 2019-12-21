Huawei P40 Pro said to feature 10x Optical Zoom: Report

According to a report, the Chinese giant Huawei will be upgrading its upcoming flagship Huawei P40 Pro’s cameras with 10x optical zoom. The device will feature a periscope lens for the same, as claimed by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a research note.

The Huawei P40 Pro is said to come with a new 8MP periscope zoom lens with an f/4.0 aperture. The regular P40, on the other hand, is expected to have a 5x optical zoom camera, just like the Huawei P30 Pro.

For starters, the P30 Pro’s periscope camera used a prism to reflect light on the lenses. However, the P40 Pro is said to offer both mirror and prism to achieve an extended field of view and higher 10x optical zoom capability. The regular P40, along with high-end Nova, Honor, and Mate series phones from the company, may not employ the new tech for zoom, said the analyst.

Now, the company’s CEO Richard Yu has already confirmed the Huawei P40 launch for March 2020 in Paris. He has also clarified that the phone will be released without Google support due to being blacklisted by the US government earlier this year.

For those unaware, Huawei was blacklisted in May by US President Donald Trump over national security concerns citing that the company had close ties with the Chinese government. While Huawei had denied all the charges, it won’t be able to license Android from Google. The company will still be able to use the open-source version of Android but it won’t have support for Google mobile services and licensed apps like Google Maps, YouTube, and more.

Additionally, Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that the Huawei P40 series will start around between CNY 4,000 to CNY 5,000 (around Rs. 40,500 to Rs. 50,700). If true, the phone may sell well, even in non-Chinese markets. Anyways, let’s wait for the event on exact information. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.