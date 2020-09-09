Huawei introduced its MatePad T8 tablet in India, which it hopes will be a favourite among students, teachers, and academics as well as the first time tablet buyers in the country. The tablet comes in two versions, Wi-Fi and LTE, priced Rs. 9999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively.

The tablet comes powered by a MediaTek MT8768 SoC mated to a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of native storage. You can add another 512 GB max via microSD cards. The tablet runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. The front comprises of an 8-inch LCD display having a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Providing the juice is a 5100 mAh battery, which Huawei said will allow for up to 12 hours of video playback and web browsing comfortably. The battery recharges via micro USB port at max 5W.

With the new MatePad T8, Huawei is, in fact targeting all segments of the society, including all age groups. While the tablet can be just right for students to get along with their online classes during the pandemic, it can be a source of entertainment for others in the family. The 8-inch display can be perfect for reading books and magazines as well as watching movies.

The tablet comes with four apps pre-installed – a recorder, camera, multimedia, and Kids Painting – to help you get started right away. The tablet also boasts of parental control features, which makes it safe for use by the kids. There is a posture alert feature as well to teach kids to have the right posture when using the tablet. Similarly, the tablet will also warn if your kid is spending more time with the tablet that what you designated.

For optics, there is the sole 5 MP rear shooter, while a 2 MP front cam will let you shoot selfies or engage in video conferencing. The metal build makes the device quite durable as well. The tablet will be available in the sole colour option of Tranquil Blue.

The tablet goes on pre-order in India from September 8 to 14, 2020. Huawei is also offering a flat Rs. 1000 discount on the LTE model during the pre-order period. Post that, that is from September 15 onwards, the tablet will be sold at the regular prices of Rs. 10,999 for the LTE model.