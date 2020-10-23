Huawei today introduced its new Mate 40 series of phones comprising of the base Mate 40, the Mate 40 Pro and the Mate 40 Pro+. The Chinese manufacturer said the latest Mate series upholds the stellar record that its predecessors have come to epitomize over the years. That includes class-leading performance, eye-catching design, top quality build and excellent camera, among others.

Mate 40

The base Mate 40 shares the same basic looks as the two other high-end stablemates but comes with a smaller 6.5-inch OLED FHD+ display having a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone is powered by the Kirin 9000E chipset that works in conjugation with an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of ROM. The 5G-ready phone is backed by a 4200 mAh battery that tops up at a max rate of 40 W.

For the camera, there is the triple camera setup at the rear with the individual lenses arranged in a circular housing which the company is referring to as the Space Ring. Specifically, the Mate 40 comes with a 50 MP primary camera, a 16 MP ultra wide-angle lens along with an 8 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, there is the 13 MP front shooter accommodated with the front punch hole cut-out.

Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro+

Both phones come with a larger 6.76-inch OLED panel having 2K or 2772 pixel resolution. Also, similar to the base model, the two Mate Pro models come with a 90 Hz refresh rate but has a curved display this time. Powering both the phones is the 5nm Kirin 9000 processor with integrated 5G support. Huawei is claiming it to be the world’s first 5nm chip and offers unmatched levels of performance.

However, while the Mate 40 Pro comes with an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage, the Mate 40 Pro+ does better with a 12 GB memory while offering the same 256 GB of storage. Both phones, however, draw power from a 4400 mAh battery backed by 66 W fast charging support.

For optics, the Mate 40 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup comprising of a 50 MP primary camera, a 20 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 12 MP periscope lens, and a 3D sensor. The Mate 40 Pro+ again is a step ahead with a 50 MP primary cam, 20 MP ultra wide-angle lens, 12 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP SuperZoom lens along with a 3D depth sensor.

Pricing and availability

Huawei said the local pricing and availability in India will be announced at a later date. However, pricing details of the phone has already been announced in Europe where the base Mate 40 will come for EUR 899, which translates to around Rs. 78,000. The Mate 40 Pro is priced EUR 1,199 which comes to around Rs. 1,04,000. The top-of-the-line Mate 40 Pro+ is priced EUR 1,399 which is approximately Rs. 1,21,500.