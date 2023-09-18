HTech Brings the HONOR 90 to India with INR 5000 Instant Discount in First Sale

HTech, a comprehensive solutions provider, is all set to start the sale of the much-awaited HONOR 90 in India. Launched in three colors – Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, and Midnight Black, HONOR 90 will be available at an instant discount of INR 5000 on the first sale day at 12 Noon onwards across Amazon and retail channels. To make the deal more enticing for the customers HTech is offering an array of exciting offers to make this smartphone launch even more compelling.

Launched in two storage variants 8+256 GB and 12+512 GB, priced at INR 37,999 and INR 39,999 respectively, HONOR 90 can be availed at an effective price of INR 27,999 and INR 29,999. Customers who make their purchase using CC, DC, or EMI transactions through ICICI and SBI Bank cards will receive an instant discount of ₹3,000. Moreover, for those looking to upgrade their devices, an additional ₹2,000 discount can be availed when exchanging their old smartphones while purchasing the HONOR 90. HTech is offering a no-cost EMI plan of up to 9 months for buyers using any bank’s credit card or Bajaj Finserv cards, ensuring that your device stays powered up without any extra cost, as part of the bundle deal, users will also receive a complimentary 30W Type-C charger that is fully compatible with the HONOR 90.

HONOR 90 boasts a top-notch 6.7″ Quad-curved Floating Screen with high resolution and brightness. It supports 3840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming tech, TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certification, and risk-free dimming (active at 120Hz refresh rate). DXOMARK awards it the Gold Label for performance. For content creation, the HONOR 90 features a 200MP Main Camera, a 12MP Ultra-Wide/Macro Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera. It introduces AI tech for video, including scene recognition, AI Vlog Assistant, and AI noise reduction. In addition, it provides 4K recording on multi-camera, allowing users to smoothly transition between Main, Ultrawide, and front camera without stopping the 4k recording. Running on Android 13-based HONOR MagicOS 7.1,HONOR 90 leverages the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 Accelerated Edition 5G platform, delivering flagship-level performance. All of this is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

For more information and to make a purchase, visit Amazon and authorized HONOR retail channels starting from 18th September 2023. Embark on a journey of innovation, performance, and style and secure your HONOR 90, starting 18th September 12:00 NOON.