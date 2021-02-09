It is the season of love and OnePlus is helping us celebrate the occasion with some nice discounts on almost its entire range of products. Those include the OnePlus smartphones, OnePlus TV, OnePlus Power Bank, and so on.

OnePlus 8T 5G

The smartphone which otherwise costs Rs. 42,999 will be cheaper by Rs. 3000 if bought using the SBI credit card. The offer is applicable on EMI transactions as well. Retail partners include Amazon.in and OnePlus.in along with other offline retail stores. The offer is valid from February 4, 2021, and will be valid till March 10, 2021.

OnePlus 8/ 8 Pro

There is the offer on SBI cards that provides for an instant discount of Rs. 3000, including on EMI transactions on the OnePlus 8 Pro. For the OnePlus 8, the discount applicable is Rs. 2000. The duration of the offer remains the same, that is from February 4 to March 10.

Those buying the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will also get a 25 percent discount on the OnePlus Bullets wireless Z earbuds when bought via the OnePlus Store app or OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Nord

The budget smartphone is available at Rs. 1,500 less than its usual price when bought using an SBI card. The offer is valid on EMI transactions as well. Further, the handset needs to be bought from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and other offline stores.

OnePlus Band

The OnePlus Band will be available at the attractive price of Rs. 2,499 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day sale. You need to buy the smart wearable from the OnePlus internet store or via the OnePlus Store app to avail of the offer. Plus, there is going to be a flat 50 percent discount on OnePlus Band straps as well when bought together with the wearable device.

OnePlus Buds Z

The OnePlus Buds, BudsZ, and the OnePlus BWZ Bass Edition can be bought for 5 percent less than the regular price. The offer is valid when bought via Flipkart, Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and other offline stores.

OnePlus Power Bank

The offer on the OnePlus Power Bank will only be applicable to Red Cable Club members and will see the power bank sell for just Rs. 888 against its regular price of Rs. 1,299.

OnePlus Q1 Pro TV

There is a flat Rs. 5,000 discount for the taking on the OnePlus Q1 Pro smart TV while the OnePlus Y series smart TV will be cheaper by Rs. 1,000. When bought using the SBI credit card, the discount on the Y series smart TV is going to be Rs 1,500. Retail partners include Flipkart, Amazon.in, and the OnePlus online store.